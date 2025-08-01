Zack Baun misses third straight practice

The Eagles are practicing without linebacker Zack Baun again on Friday.

Baun has been sidelined by a back contusion this week and Friday’s practice is the third straight one that has unfolded without the 2024 All-Pro. It’s still relatively early in camp to worry about regular season availability, but Baun’s situation is one to monitor.

The Eagles also remain without Nakobe Dean, who is on the physically unable to perform list after tearing his patellar tendon in the playoffs last season, so the team is shorthanded at linebacker as they move toward their first preseason game.

First-round pick Jihaad Campbell and Jermaine Trotter Jr. are the top linebackers on the depth chart with Baun and Dean out of action.