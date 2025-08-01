 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_hofstandards_250801.jpg
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use 'upper room'
nbc_pft_rogergoodell_250801.jpg
Goodell: 'No excuses' for those senseless acts
nbc_pft_mclaurintraderequest_v2_250801.jpg
McLaurin wanting a trade 'adds to the distraction'

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons's agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Other PFT Content

Zack Baun misses third straight practice

  
Published August 1, 2025 10:05 AM

The Eagles are practicing without linebacker Zack Baun again on Friday.

Baun has been sidelined by a back contusion this week and Friday’s practice is the third straight one that has unfolded without the 2024 All-Pro. It’s still relatively early in camp to worry about regular season availability, but Baun’s situation is one to monitor.

The Eagles also remain without Nakobe Dean, who is on the physically unable to perform list after tearing his patellar tendon in the playoffs last season, so the team is shorthanded at linebacker as they move toward their first preseason game.

First-round pick Jihaad Campbell and Jermaine Trotter Jr. are the top linebackers on the depth chart with Baun and Dean out of action.