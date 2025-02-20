Zack Martin has told the Cowboys he plans to retire

Cowboys guard Zack Martin has decided to call it a career.

The 34-year-old Martin told the Cowboys he plans to retire, according to NFL Network.

Martin was poised to become a free agent next month and could have tried to get one more payday, but he’s coming off a season-ending ankle injury and has apparently decided it’s time to give his body a rest.

The Cowboys’ first-round draft pick in 2014, Martin has played his entire NFL career in Dallas. He was a seven-time first-team All-Pro and a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team. He’ll be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2030.