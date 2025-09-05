Za’Darius Smith deal has $4.25 million in base pay, $4 million in incentives

Veteran pass-rusher Za’Darius Smith has indeed agreed to terms with the Eagles. And he can make solid money, based on his performance — and on the team’s performance.

The contract has made it into the NFL’s system. Which means that, as usual, the details have made their way to PFT.

Which also means that, as usual, the initial reports regarding the value of the deal are off.

It’s being reported as a one-year contract, worth “up to” $9 million. It’s not. The maximum value is $8.25 million.

The base salary, per a source with knowledge of the terms, is $4.25 million. Because Smith signed after Week 1, he won’t be entitled to the balance of his salary as termination pay if he’s released.

The contract also includes $2.5 million in sack incentives, tied to an increasing amount sack numbers. He also gets $500,000 if he qualifies for the Pro Bowl.

The final $1 million hinges on the Eagles at least making it to the Super Bowl. Smith receives $500,000 if he participates in at least 30 percent of the snaps in the NFC Championship and the Eagles win the NFC Championship and he has at least 11.0 regular-season sacks or makes the Pro Bowl. Another $500,000 will be earned if he participates in at least 30 percent of the snaps of the Super Bowl and the Eagles win the Super Bowl and he has at least 11.0 regular-season sacks or makes the Pro Bowl.

That’s the package. One year, up to $8.25 million. With no termination pay if the Eagles decide to move on during the 2025 season.