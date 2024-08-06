Za’Darius Smith: Rookie DT Mike Hall Jr. reminds me of Aaron Donald a little bit

Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. has made a strong early impression on veteran teammate Za’Darius Smith.

Hall was a second-round pick in April and he joined a deep defensive tackle group that includes Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris, Maurice Hurst, and Quinton Jefferson. Finding a role amid so many experienced players can be tough for rookies, but Smith’s comments about Hall suggest that he might be bringing a little bit more to the table than the typical first-year player.

“He’s different, man. He reminds me of Aaron Donald a little bit,” Smith said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “Hopefully he don’t see this and try and get a big head. Younger guy, wants to learn and just ask a lot of questions. If you did see when we was there doing one-on-ones, he was winning each and every rep. So to have a young guy like that just wants to continue to get better and better each and every day is big for our D-line. And we’re happy to have him.”

It’s a lofty comparison for any player, particularly for one who has not played an NFL snap yet, and it should create a lot of interest in what Hall can do when the Browns kick off their preseason schedule this week.