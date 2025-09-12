 Skip navigation
Za’Darius Smith says he joined the Eagles for the team, the culture and Big Dom

  
Published September 12, 2025 02:16 PM

New Eagles defensive end Za’Darius Smith says there was a lot to like about the Eagles when he was deciding where to sign after being a free agent into the start of the regular season.

Smith said he likes the culture, everyone on the team, his former Browns teammate and fellow defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo, and especially longtime team employee Big Dom DiSandro.

“You know, man, I had a lot of teams calling, but I just felt comfortable coming to Philly,” Smith said, via NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “I know Ogbo Okoronkwo, we was together in Cleveland. I talked to him and he was just telling me about the organization, the locker room and the great people that are here. Dom, one of the head guys. Man, I love Dom. Just this whole team and this culture, man. I love everything about it. Hey, they just got a Super Bowl and hopefully we can get it again. But we’re just going to take it one week at a time and go 1-0 each and every week.”

Smith said negotiations were far enough along that he nearly played in their Week One game against the Cowboys, and he thinks he can play this week.

“They actually wanted to get me here Tuesday before that game to where I could possibly play Thursday,” Smith said. “And at the end, they told me to stay at home, spend a couple more days with my family and they’ll just get me here next week. Just happy to be here and can’t wait to get going.”