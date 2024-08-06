 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Za’Darius Smith suffered only knee contusion, should be OK with rest

  
Published August 6, 2024 03:57 PM

Browns defensive end Za’Darius Smith had to exit Monday’s practice early with a knee injury, but it sounds like he won’t be sidelined for too long.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, further tests on Smith’s knee indicated that the veteran defender suffered just a knee contusion and should be OK with rest.

Smith, 31, is entering his second season with the Browns. He registered 5.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, and 20 quarterback hits for Cleveland last year in 16 games.

Smith has put up 60.0 sacks in his career for Baltimore, Green Bay, Minnesota, and Cleveland.

With Smith’s injury, the Browns added fellow defensive end Marcus Haynes on Tuesday.