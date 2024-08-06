Za’Darius Smith suffered only knee contusion, should be OK with rest

Browns defensive end Za’Darius Smith had to exit Monday’s practice early with a knee injury, but it sounds like he won’t be sidelined for too long.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, further tests on Smith’s knee indicated that the veteran defender suffered just a knee contusion and should be OK with rest.

Smith, 31, is entering his second season with the Browns. He registered 5.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, and 20 quarterback hits for Cleveland last year in 16 games.

Smith has put up 60.0 sacks in his career for Baltimore, Green Bay, Minnesota, and Cleveland.

With Smith’s injury, the Browns added fellow defensive end Marcus Haynes on Tuesday.