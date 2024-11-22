 Skip navigation
Zamir White, Alexander Mattison are doubtful for Raiders

  
Published November 22, 2024 03:48 PM

Raiders running backs Zamir White and Alexander Mattison both are banged up this week.

White (quad) and Mattison (ankle) will have doubtful designations, coach Antonio Pierce said Friday.

Mattison and White have combined for 162 carries for 503 yards and four touchdowns.

Pierce said Ameer Abdullah will lead the backfield. Dylan Laube will back up Abdullah, who has 17 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown this season.

Cornerbacks Jakorian Bennett (shoulder) and Nate Hobbs (ankle) will not play.

The Raiders’ other starting cornerback, Jack Jones (back), will practice today, Pierce said.

Darnay Holmes, Decamerion Richardson and Sam Webb are the other corners on the 53.

Center Andre James (ankle) also will practice today, but Jackson Powers-Johnson will start Sunday’s game at the position.