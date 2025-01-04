 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Zay Flowers downgraded to out with knee injury

  
Published January 4, 2025 06:24 PM

The Ravens will have to play at least the rest of Saturday’s game against the Browns without their top receiver.

Zay Flowers has been downgraded to out with the knee injury he suffered during the second quarter.

Flowers was initially announced as questionable. He went down after catching a 12-yard pass on the left side.

While Flowers was able to walk off the field under his own power, but reporters on the scene noted he had a limp. After being briefly examined in the sideline medical tent, Flowers went back to the locker room for further evaluation.

The Browns also have a significant injury concern with young defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr., who was carted off the field early in the third quarter with an apparent right leg injury. His right leg was placed in an air cast before he left the field.

Baltimore leads 14-3.