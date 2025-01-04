Zay Flowers downgraded to out with knee injury

The Ravens will have to play at least the rest of Saturday’s game against the Browns without their top receiver.

Zay Flowers has been downgraded to out with the knee injury he suffered during the second quarter.

Flowers was initially announced as questionable. He went down after catching a 12-yard pass on the left side.

While Flowers was able to walk off the field under his own power, but reporters on the scene noted he had a limp. After being briefly examined in the sideline medical tent, Flowers went back to the locker room for further evaluation.

The Browns also have a significant injury concern with young defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr., who was carted off the field early in the third quarter with an apparent right leg injury. His right leg was placed in an air cast before he left the field.

Baltimore leads 14-3.