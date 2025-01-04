Zay Flowers questionable to return with knee injury, Ravens lead 14-0

Just days after being the first Ravens receiver to ever be named to the Pro Bowl, Zay Flowers may have a significant injury concern.

Flowers went down with a knee injury during the second quarter and has gone back to the locker room for further evaluation. He is questionable to return.

Flowers caught a a pass to the left side and went 12 yards. But when he was tackled, it was clear he was in considerable pain.

It did not appear to be a non-contact injury and Flowers was able to walk off the field and into the medical tent. But reporters on the scene noted Flowers was walking with a limp.

The Ravens scored to end the drive, with Jackson connecting with Mark Andrews for a 12-yard touchdown. That gave Baltimore a 14-0 lead over Cleveland.

That score gave Jackson 4,000 passing yards and 40 touchdown passes — making him the first player to ever record 4,000 passing yards, 40 touchdown passes, and 800 rushing yards in the same season.

Jackson is just 4 yards away from 900 rushing yards this season.