nbc_pft_derby_240506.jpg
NFL players take the Kentucky Derby in style
nbc_pft_bradyroastbill_240506.jpg
Has Belichick become likeable after Brady roast?
nbc_pft_rodgersrestrictions_240506.jpg
Jets expect no restrictions on Rodgers in OTAs

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Palm Beach Post
Dolphins president says Stephen Ross is not selling team
cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Zay Jones visiting with Titans on Monday

  
Published May 6, 2024 12:11 PM

Zay Jones could be on his way to another AFC South team.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Jones is visiting with the Titans on Monday.

Jones, 29, spent the last two seasons with the Jaguars. The veteran receiver caught 34 passes for 321 yards with two touchdowns in nine games last year. He had 82 receptions for 823 yards with five TDs in 2022.

A Buffalo second-round pick in 2017, Jones has appeared in 104 games with 67 starts for the Bills, Raiders, and Jaguars.

Tennessee offensive coordinator Nick Holz crossed paths with Jones with the Raiders and the Jaguars. Holz was Jacksonville’s passing game coordinator in 2023.