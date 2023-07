Veteran punter Sam Martin saw his career impacted during the preseason by a domino effect that started with the Bills cutting Matt Haack and giving their starting job to Matt Araiza, then saw Araiza cut when it was revealed that he was accused of rape last year, then had the Bills needing a punter because Haack was no longer available when he signed with the Colts after Rigoberto Sanchez suffered a torn Achilles.