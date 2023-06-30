Skip navigation
NFL
Jacksonville Jaguars
Roy Robertson-Harris
Roy
Robertson-Harris
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
04:29
Cam Robinson apologizes for his four-game suspension
Cam Robinson’s four-game suspension is expensive.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Roy Robertson-Harris
JAX
Defensive End
#95
Jags extend Roy Robertson-Harris for three years
Roy Robertson-Harris
JAX
Defensive End
#95
Jaguars add DT Roy Robertson-Harris on 3-year deal
Roy Robertson-Harris
JAX
Defensive End
#95
Bears DT Robertson-Harris (shoulder) done for year
Roy Robertson-Harris
JAX
Defensive End
#95
Roy Robertson-Harris signs tender with Chicago
Roy Robertson-Harris
JAX
Defensive End
#95
Robertson-Harris gets second-round tender
Cam Robinson to serve four-game PED suspension
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
2023 Training camp reporting dates for all 32 teams
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Rodgers among handful reportedly facing suspension
Lions announce 2023 training camp schedule
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Fred Taylor makes the case that he belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Will Tank Bigsby jeopardize Etienne’s workload?
