Giants agree to sign Roy Robertson-Harris

  
Published March 10, 2025 03:40 PM

Defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris has found a new home.

NFL Media reports that Robertson-Harris has agreed to a two-year deal with the Giants. It is worth $10 million.

The Seahawks released Robertson-Harris last week and he visited with the Cardinals after becoming a free agent, but he will be in New Jersey for the coming season.

Robertson-Harris was traded from the Jaguars to the Seahawks during the 2024 season. He had 20 tackles and two sacks over the two stops.

The Giants also agreed to a deal with cornerback Paulson Adebo on Monday as they’ve focused on defense in the early stages of free agency.