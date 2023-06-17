 Skip navigation
NFLCincinnati BengalsTrey Brown

Trey
Brown

nbc_pft_coordinatorsfired_250107.jpg
03:51
Grubb, Bradley, Anarumo among coordinators fired
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty unpack why the Seahawks must find the right replacement for Ryan Grubb, what went wrong for Lou Anarumo in Cincinnati and more.
NFL storylines: DEN vs. BUF, Rodgers’ future
Zac Taylor on firing Lou Anarumo: It’s not an easy day for any of us
Bengals fire DC Lou Anarumo
Peacock SNF Final End-Of-Year awards
Zac Taylor: They don’t want us in the tournament, I promise you
Joe Burrow says Trey Hendrickson should win Defensive Player of the Year