Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How to watch Nebraska vs Iowa: Live stream info for tonight’s Big Ten men’s college basketball game
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
LIV Golf announces remaining 2025 schedule; team championship gets new venue
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
2025 Sony Open in Hawaii: How to watch, streams, field and prize money
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Patriots’ Kraft blames himself for Mayo firing
Grubb, Bradley, Anarumo among coordinators fired
Wild Card injury updates: Watson, Hurts, GB QBs
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How to watch Nebraska vs Iowa: Live stream info for tonight’s Big Ten men’s college basketball game
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
LIV Golf announces remaining 2025 schedule; team championship gets new venue
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
2025 Sony Open in Hawaii: How to watch, streams, field and prize money
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Patriots’ Kraft blames himself for Mayo firing
Grubb, Bradley, Anarumo among coordinators fired
Wild Card injury updates: Watson, Hurts, GB QBs
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
NFL
Date
All Scores
Odds by
NFL
Cincinnati Bengals
Trey Brown
TB
Trey
Brown
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
03:51
Grubb, Bradley, Anarumo among coordinators fired
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty unpack why the Seahawks must find the right replacement for Ryan Grubb, what went wrong for Lou Anarumo in Cincinnati and more.
Trey Brown
CIN
Assistant GM
Jets add Cincy’s Trey Brown to GM search
NFL storylines: DEN vs. BUF, Rodgers’ future
Zac Taylor on firing Lou Anarumo: It’s not an easy day for any of us
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Bengals fire DC Lou Anarumo
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Peacock SNF Final End-Of-Year awards
Zac Taylor: They don’t want us in the tournament, I promise you
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Joe Burrow says Trey Hendrickson should win Defensive Player of the Year
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue