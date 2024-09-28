 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

USATSI_24349068.jpg
Kentucky upsets No. 6 Mississippi 20-17 with late TD and missed FG by Rebels in final minute
CYCLING-ROAD-WORLD-SUI-WOMEN-ELITE
Lotte Kopecky edges Chloé Dygert for repeat world road race title
Minnesota v Michigan
No. 12 Michigan holds off Minnesota in 4th quarter to win 27-24 and retain Little Brown Jug

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hugheschipin_240928.jpg
Hughes draws even with impressive bunker shot
nbc_cfb_kentuckyolemissdisc_240928.jpg
What Kentucky upset of Ole Miss means for future
nbc_cfb_bigten_nebvpurhl_240928.jpg
Highlights: Nebraska surges to win vs. Purdue

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

USATSI_24349068.jpg
Kentucky upsets No. 6 Mississippi 20-17 with late TD and missed FG by Rebels in final minute
CYCLING-ROAD-WORLD-SUI-WOMEN-ELITE
Lotte Kopecky edges Chloé Dygert for repeat world road race title
Minnesota v Michigan
No. 12 Michigan holds off Minnesota in 4th quarter to win 27-24 and retain Little Brown Jug

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hugheschipin_240928.jpg
Hughes draws even with impressive bunker shot
nbc_cfb_kentuckyolemissdisc_240928.jpg
What Kentucky upset of Ole Miss means for future
nbc_cfb_bigten_nebvpurhl_240928.jpg
Highlights: Nebraska surges to win vs. Purdue

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores
NFLArizona CardinalsTrystan Colon-Castillo

Trystan
Colon

NFL: DEC 12 Ravens at Browns
Lamar Jackson listed as questionable, “has a chance” to play
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson didn’t practice at all this week, but the team isn’t ruling him out of Sunday’s game against the Packers.
Analyzing NFL Week 4 matchups with highest spreads
Breaking down Week 4’s highest scoring games
Trey McBride ruled out for Sunday vs. Commanders
Commanders vs. Cardinals prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, injury updates, trends, and stats
Kliff Kingsbury: Cool to see Kyler Murray playing as well as he is
Bet it in a Minute: WAS-ARI, NE-SF, CLE-LV