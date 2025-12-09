Lions-Cowboys sets Prime Video record, but falls short of 20 million viewers

Fresh from a record-setting pair of Thanksgiving games, it seemed possible that Thursday’s high stakes Cowboys-Lions game would set the audience record for streaming.

It didn’t.

The good news is that the 19.39 million average viewership was set a record for Thursday night streaming on Prime Video. Still, they’ve got to be disappointed that it didn’t get to 20 million.

The Cowboys are the Cowboys, and the Lions have emerged as a national drew over the past three seasons.

The next opportunity to get to 20 million comes in nine days, when the 10-3 Seahawks host the 10-3 Rams in a game that could determine both the NFC West crown and the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Meanwhile, the streaming record of 24.3 million from Ravens-Texans on Christmas 2024 still stands. Given the two Netflix games set for December 25 this year (Cowboys-Commanders, Lions-Vikings), it’s unlikely that there were be a new high-water mark for streaming in 2025.

And with the Chiefs fading, the Prime Video game on Christmas night game between Denver and Kansas City probably won’t get their, either.