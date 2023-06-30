 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFLNew Orleans SaintsWil Lutz

Wil
Lutz

SPORTS-FBN-CHIEFS-MAHOMES-FANTASY-KC
03:16
2023 Training camp reporting dates for all 32 teams
The Jets will be the first team to hit camp as their veterans report on July 19.
  • wil lutz.png
    Wil Lutz
    NO Kicker #3
    Saints K Wil Lutz agrees to a new salary for 2023
  • wil lutz.png
    Wil Lutz
    NO Kicker #3
    Wil Lutz (groin) says he’s done for the year
  • wil lutz.png
    Wil Lutz
    NO Kicker #3
    Wil Lutz (groin) designated to return from IR
  • 9893.jpg
    Cody Parkey
    FA Kicker (FG) #6
    Cody Parkey (groin) lands on injured reserve
  • wil lutz.png
    Wil Lutz
    NO Kicker #3
    Saints move K Wil Lutz (groin) to short-term IR
Carr still processing emotions after Raiders split
Juwan Johnson: We have a lot of offensive pieces, which Derek Carr’s probably never had
Derek Carr on Raiders benching him: I was upset, I was mad, they made my wife cry
Former Saints linebacker Scott Pelluer dies at 64
Chris Olave: Derek Carr has definitely helped me better my game
Derek Carr: Cam Jordan’s vow to get me back to Vegas shows his heart