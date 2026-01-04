Donte Jackson questionable to return with ankle injury, Broncos lead 10-0

The Chargers are not playing several starters, but given roster limitations, some are out there for Sunday’s matchup against the Broncos.

Cornerback Donte Jackson was one of them, but he went down with an ankle injury in the first quarter.

Via multiple reporters on the scene, Jackson was helped off the field and went into the medical tent for further evaluation before heading to the locker room.

The Chargers announced Jackson is questionable to return.

The Broncos have a 10-0 lead midway through the first quarter after a 24-yard field goal by Wil Lutz and a 45-yard pick-six off Trey Lance by Ja’Quan McMillian.