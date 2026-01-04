 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Broncos LT Garett Bolles questionable with ankle injury, Denver leads 10-3 at halftime

  
Published January 4, 2026 05:55 PM

The Broncos need a victory to capture the AFC’s No. 1 seed that comes with the conference’s only bye.

The Chargers aren’t playing several starters, which gives the Broncos an inherent advantage. But Denver’s halftime lead is just 10-3, and the club may have a significant injury concern at a key position.

Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles went down midway through the second quarter on run play with an ankle injury and is questionable to return. Bolles was able to walk off the field under his own power. Frank Crum entered the game at left tackle for Denver.

The Broncos took a 10-0 lead with Wil Lutz hitting a 24-yard field goal followed by a pick-six by Ja’Quan McMillian.

Los Angeles’ three points came late in the half, as Cameron Dicker connected on a 30-yard field goal with three seconds left in the second quarter.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix was 6-of-10 for just 38 yards in the first half. He also is Denver’s leading rusher with 43 yards on six attempts.

Starting in place of a resting Justin Herbert, Trey Lance is 11-of-20 for 80 yards with an interception.

The Broncos will receive the second-half kickoff.