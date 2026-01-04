Broncos LT Garett Bolles questionable with ankle injury, Denver leads 10-3 at halftime

The Broncos need a victory to capture the AFC’s No. 1 seed that comes with the conference’s only bye.

The Chargers aren’t playing several starters, which gives the Broncos an inherent advantage. But Denver’s halftime lead is just 10-3, and the club may have a significant injury concern at a key position.

Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles went down midway through the second quarter on run play with an ankle injury and is questionable to return. Bolles was able to walk off the field under his own power. Frank Crum entered the game at left tackle for Denver.

The Broncos took a 10-0 lead with Wil Lutz hitting a 24-yard field goal followed by a pick-six by Ja’Quan McMillian.

Los Angeles’ three points came late in the half, as Cameron Dicker connected on a 30-yard field goal with three seconds left in the second quarter.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix was 6-of-10 for just 38 yards in the first half. He also is Denver’s leading rusher with 43 yards on six attempts.

Starting in place of a resting Justin Herbert, Trey Lance is 11-of-20 for 80 yards with an interception.

The Broncos will receive the second-half kickoff.