Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Masters 2025: Nick Dunlap shows resiliency in 90-71, but a rooted problem remains
Ryan Lavner
,
Ryan Lavner
,
Masters 2025: Taking advantage of great break, Scottie Scheffler only three back
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Top Clips
Richards heads Palace 2-0 ahead of Manchester City
Eze slots home Palace’s opener against Man City
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Masters 2025: Nick Dunlap shows resiliency in 90-71, but a rooted problem remains
Ryan Lavner
,
Ryan Lavner
,
Masters 2025: Taking advantage of great break, Scottie Scheffler only three back
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Top Clips
Richards heads Palace 2-0 ahead of Manchester City
Eze slots home Palace’s opener against Man City
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
NHL
Date
All Scores
Odds by
NHL
Carolina Hurricanes
Alexander Nikishin
AN
Alexander
Nikishin
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Stats
Game Log
Hurricanes sign top prospect Alexander Nikishin to a contract that starts immediately
Carolina drafted him in the third round in 2020, and Nikishin helped the Russians reach the Olympic final in Beijing in 2022. His contract is worth $832,500 a year — prorated this season — and includes a $185,000 signing bonus.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Hurricanes sign top prospect Alexander Nikishin to a contract that starts immediately
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Capitals beat Hurricanes in shootout to secure top playoff seed in Eastern Conference
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
NHL launches a front office iPad app to modernize roster, contract and salary cap info for teams
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Mikko Rantanen receives mixture of cheers, boos in first game against Avalanche since trades
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Stars sign young center Wyatt Johnston to five-year contract extension
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Rantanen dealt to Dallas, lands 8-year contract; Panthers add Marchand at NHL trade deadline
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Goals aplenty! A season-high four hat tricks in Wednesday’s NHL action
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Longtime NHL executive Ray Shero, 2009 Stanley Cup-winning GM with Pittsburgh, dies at age 62
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog going on minor league rehab assignment in attempt to return
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Utah Hockey Club’s future trending in a positive direction after first NHL season in Salt Lake City
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Winnipeg Jets prospect announced retirement because of medical condition
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Buffalo Sabres extend their NHL-record postseason drought to 14 seasons
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue