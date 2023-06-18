 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway
The Masters - Round Two
Masters 2025: Nick Dunlap shows resiliency in 90-71, but a rooted problem remains
The Masters - Round Two
Masters 2025: Taking advantage of great break, Scottie Scheffler only three back

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalcp2mc0_250412.jpg
Richards heads Palace 2-0 ahead of Manchester City
nbc_pl_goalcp1mc0_250412.jpg
Eze slots home Palace’s opener against Man City
truckseriesbristol.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway
The Masters - Round Two
Masters 2025: Nick Dunlap shows resiliency in 90-71, but a rooted problem remains
The Masters - Round Two
Masters 2025: Taking advantage of great break, Scottie Scheffler only three back

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalcp2mc0_250412.jpg
Richards heads Palace 2-0 ahead of Manchester City
nbc_pl_goalcp1mc0_250412.jpg
Eze slots home Palace’s opener against Man City
truckseriesbristol.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp
NHLCarolina HurricanesAlexander Nikishin

Alexander
Nikishin

Olympics: Ice Hockey-Men Group B - DEN-ROC
Hurricanes sign top prospect Alexander Nikishin to a contract that starts immediately
Carolina drafted him in the third round in 2020, and Nikishin helped the Russians reach the Olympic final in Beijing in 2022. His contract is worth $832,500 a year — prorated this season — and includes a $185,000 signing bonus.
Olympics: Ice Hockey-Men Group B - DEN-ROC
Hurricanes sign top prospect Alexander Nikishin to a contract that starts immediately
NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals
Capitals beat Hurricanes in shootout to secure top playoff seed in Eastern Conference
NHL: NHL All-Star Game
NHL launches a front office iPad app to modernize roster, contract and salary cap info for teams
NHL: Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers
Mikko Rantanen receives mixture of cheers, boos in first game against Avalanche since trades
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars
Stars sign young center Wyatt Johnston to five-year contract extension
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins
Rantanen dealt to Dallas, lands 8-year contract; Panthers add Marchand at NHL trade deadline
Goals aplenty! A season-high four hat tricks in Wednesday’s NHL action
Longtime NHL executive Ray Shero, 2009 Stanley Cup-winning GM with Pittsburgh, dies at age 62
Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog going on minor league rehab assignment in attempt to return
Utah Hockey Club’s future trending in a positive direction after first NHL season in Salt Lake City
Winnipeg Jets prospect announced retirement because of medical condition
Buffalo Sabres extend their NHL-record postseason drought to 14 seasons