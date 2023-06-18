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WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings
Paige Bueckers scores season-high 31 and the Wings beat the Mercury 85-70
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Vegas Golden Knights at Carolina Hurricanes
Svechnikov, Aho strike as Hurricanes top Golden Knights 4-2 to move within a win of the Stanley Cup
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates
Ohtani homers, leaves game with left knee inflammation in Dodgers’ 8-6 win over Pirates

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HLs: Bueckers puts up 31 points in Wings win
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HLs: Stewart and Sabally power Liberty over Dream
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HLs: Clark, Boston carry Fever over Sky in OT win

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Top News

WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings
Paige Bueckers scores season-high 31 and the Wings beat the Mercury 85-70
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Vegas Golden Knights at Carolina Hurricanes
Svechnikov, Aho strike as Hurricanes top Golden Knights 4-2 to move within a win of the Stanley Cup
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates
Ohtani homers, leaves game with left knee inflammation in Dodgers’ 8-6 win over Pirates

Top Clips

thumbnail_news.jpg
HLs: Bueckers puts up 31 points in Wings win
nbc_wnba_libertyatl_260611.jpg
HLs: Stewart and Sabally power Liberty over Dream
nbc_wnba_skyfever_260611.jpg
HLs: Clark, Boston carry Fever over Sky in OT win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
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NHLCarolina HurricanesAmir Miftakhov

Amir
Miftakhov

Vegas Golden Knights Carolina Hurricanes
A wild Stanley Cup Final swings again as Hurricanes win 5-3 to make series 2-2 with Golden Knights
The Carolina-Vegas series largely was expected to be a Stanley Cup Final in which goals were at a premium and each shift felt like a march up a well-defended hill. Yeah, that isn’t this.
Vegas Golden Knights Carolina Hurricanes
A wild Stanley Cup Final swings again as Hurricanes win 5-3 to make series 2-2 with Golden Knights
Jordan Staal
Jordan Staal scoring at a pace not seen in the Stanley Cup Final since Bossy in 1982
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Carolina Hurricanes at Vegas Golden Knights
Jordan Staal scores twice including game winner as Hurricanes pull even with Golden Knights
Carolina Hurricanes
Golden Knights eye a 3-1 edge as a wild Stanley Cup Final heads to Game 4
Vegas Golden Knights
Golden Knights among greatest NHL expansion franchises even if they don’t beat the Hurricanes
Brandon Bussi
Rod Brind’Amour not disclosing goaltender decision for Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final
Svechnikov, Aho strike as Hurricanes top Golden Knights 4-2 to move within a win of the Stanley Cup
Hurricanes, Golden Knights meet for crucial Game 5 in what is now a best-of-3 Stanley Cup Final
Darnell Nurse gives the Oilers a short list of teams he would accept a trade to, AP source says
Players’ union reportedly asks NHL for a Mike Babcock investigation if Oilers want to hire him
Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog earns both Mark Messier Leadership Award, Masterton Memorial Trophy
Wild sign center Michael McCarron to a 6-year, $20M contract after his impactful midseason arrival