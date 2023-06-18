 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Hall of Fame Classic-Championship - Nebraska Cornhuskers at Kansas State Wildcats
Pryce Sandfort scores 21 for Nebraska in Hall of Fame Classic win over Kansas State, 86-85
2025 Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase: Connecticut v Michigan
Azzi Fudd and Syla Swords’ epic shooting display ends with UConn coming away with 72-69 victory
NCAA Basketball: Hall of Fame Classic-Consolation - New Mexico at Mississippi State
Deyton Albury scores 13 for New Mexico in 80-78 win over Mississippi State in Hall of Fame Classic

Top Clips

nbc_nba_porvsgsw_251121.jpg
Highlights: POR hands GSW 3rd straight loss
nbc_nba_okcvsutah_251121.jpg
Highlights: Thunder overcome slow start, rout Jazz
nbc_nba_denvshou_251121.jpg
Highlights: Nuggets hang on for win in Houston

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Hall of Fame Classic-Championship - Nebraska Cornhuskers at Kansas State Wildcats
Pryce Sandfort scores 21 for Nebraska in Hall of Fame Classic win over Kansas State, 86-85
2025 Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase: Connecticut v Michigan
Azzi Fudd and Syla Swords’ epic shooting display ends with UConn coming away with 72-69 victory
NCAA Basketball: Hall of Fame Classic-Consolation - New Mexico at Mississippi State
Deyton Albury scores 13 for New Mexico in 80-78 win over Mississippi State in Hall of Fame Classic

Top Clips

nbc_nba_porvsgsw_251121.jpg
Highlights: POR hands GSW 3rd straight loss
nbc_nba_okcvsutah_251121.jpg
Highlights: Thunder overcome slow start, rout Jazz
nbc_nba_denvshou_251121.jpg
Highlights: Nuggets hang on for win in Houston

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
NHLColumbus Blue JacketsBrendan Gaunce

Brendan
Gaunce

NHL: St. Louis Blues at Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin scores his 900th NHL goal with the Washington Capitals
The Washington star pushed his record total to a new level Wednesday night, scoring against Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues to reach 900.
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin scores his 900th NHL goal with the Washington Capitals
NHL: Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets
Alexander Ovechkin scores 899th goal as Capitals beat Blue Jackets 5-1 for sixth win in seven games
NHL: Preseason-Columbus Blue Jackets at Pittsburgh Penguins
Marc-Andre Fleury receives emotional farewell in final game with Penguins
NHL: New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins
Retiring goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to suit up for Pittsburgh Penguins in preseason game
Jets goalie Hellebuyck to undergo arthroscopic procedure on his knee and miss 4 to 6 weeks
Alex Ovechkin has 33rd hat trick, assist in Montreal romp, moves to No. 10 on points list
Jets sign captain Adam Lowry to a five-year, $25 million contract extension
Panthers’ Eetu Luostarinen will miss time because of a barbecue mishap, adding to team’s injury woes
Report: Los Angeles Kings re-sign Adrian Kempe to 8-year, $85 million contract
Canadiens forward Kirby Dach out four to six weeks with fractured foot