NHLPhiladelphia FlyersCarson Bjarnason

Carson
Bjarnason

NHL: New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers
Mika Zibanejad makes history, scores hat trick in win over Flyers
Zibanejad became the Rangers’ all-time leader in power-play goals and his three-goal performance tied the team record for most career hat tricks in New York’s 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.
NHL: New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers
Mika Zibanejad makes history, scores hat trick in win over Flyers
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Edmonton Oilers
Flyers sign Christian Dvorak to a 5-year, $25.75 million contract extension
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at New York Rangers
Report: Rangers captain J.T. Miller week to week with upper-body injury
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Seattle Kraken
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Conor Timmins breaks left leg against Flyers, expected to miss 6-8 weeks
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at New York Islanders
Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri out six-to-eight months with knee injury
Jeff Skinner clears waivers after Sharks waive veteran forward
Prosecutors drop most serious assault charge against Penn State hockey star McKenna
Top NHL prospect, Penn State freshman Gavin McKenna charged with felony assault
Kings acquire Artemi Panarin from Rangers for Liam Greentree, conditional third-round pick
Barry Trotz is retiring as Predators general manager once a successor is found
Lightning’s historic four-goal comeback stuns Bruins in NHL Stadium Series