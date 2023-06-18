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Odds by
NHL
Carolina Hurricanes
Charlie Cerrato
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Hurricanes get another shot at Eastern Conference Final roadblock, this time against Canadiens
Years of consistent regular-season success and postseason wins again have brought the Carolina Hurricanes to the Eastern Conference Final of the Stanley Cup playoffs. That same roadblock.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Hurricanes get another shot at Eastern Conference Final roadblock, this time against Canadiens
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
The future has arrived for the Canadiens, who won two Game 7s and advanced to East finals
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
NHL sets the table for conference finals with heavyweights racing for the Stanley Cup
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Topsy-turvy Sabres-Canadiens 2nd-round playoff series to be decided with Game 7 at Buffalo
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Frederik Andersen’s elite play in net stands out amid the Carolina Hurricanes’ perfect playoff start
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
The Carolina Hurricanes are rolling in the NHL playoffs. Next is another lengthy between-rounds rest
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Canadiens pounce on Hurricanes early in 6-2 win to open Eastern Conference Final
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
An unlikely hero breaks through as the Golden Knights beat the Avalanche 4-2 in Game 1
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
From hockey exile to playoff spark: Carter Hart’s new chapter with the Golden Knights
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
U.S. beats Germany 4-3 in shootout at ice hockey worlds, Switzerland and Sweden win big
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Sabres reward coach Lindy Ruff with 2-year contract extension after breakthrough season in Buffalo
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar to miss Game 1 of Western Conference Final against Vegas
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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