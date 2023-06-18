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Canadiens pounce on Hurricanes early in 6-2 win to open Eastern Conference Final
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NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Montreal Canadiens at Carolina Hurricanes
Canadiens pounce on Hurricanes early in 6-2 win to open Eastern Conference Final
SmackDown
How to watch WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event (May 23): Schedule, Peacock stream info, match card, predictions
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Ryan: Kyle Busch was the highly talented lightning rod of NASCAR who loved wearing the black hat

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HLs: Knicks take control of ECF, win Game 2
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HLs: Valkyries make statement win over Liberty
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HLs: Lynx handle Tempo with balanced effort

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NHLCarolina HurricanesCharlie Cerrato

Charlie
Cerrato

Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes get another shot at Eastern Conference Final roadblock, this time against Canadiens
Years of consistent regular-season success and postseason wins again have brought the Carolina Hurricanes to the Eastern Conference Final of the Stanley Cup playoffs. That same roadblock.
Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes get another shot at Eastern Conference Final roadblock, this time against Canadiens
Montreal Canadiens
The future has arrived for the Canadiens, who won two Game 7s and advanced to East finals
Vegas Golden Knights Colorado Avalanche
NHL sets the table for conference finals with heavyweights racing for the Stanley Cup
Montreal Canadiens Buffalo Sabres
Topsy-turvy Sabres-Canadiens 2nd-round playoff series to be decided with Game 7 at Buffalo
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers
Frederik Andersen’s elite play in net stands out amid the Carolina Hurricanes’ perfect playoff start
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers
The Carolina Hurricanes are rolling in the NHL playoffs. Next is another lengthy between-rounds rest
Canadiens pounce on Hurricanes early in 6-2 win to open Eastern Conference Final
An unlikely hero breaks through as the Golden Knights beat the Avalanche 4-2 in Game 1
From hockey exile to playoff spark: Carter Hart’s new chapter with the Golden Knights
U.S. beats Germany 4-3 in shootout at ice hockey worlds, Switzerland and Sweden win big
Sabres reward coach Lindy Ruff with 2-year contract extension after breakthrough season in Buffalo
Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar to miss Game 1 of Western Conference Final against Vegas