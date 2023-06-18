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Associated Press
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Riku Miura, Ryuichi Kihara announce retirement as Olympic pairs’ figure skating champions
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Avdija delivered ‘superstar’ performance vs. Suns
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NHL playoffs arrive with the West stacked with contenders like Colorado, Dallas and Vegas
Jake Oettinger wants it this way. Or, at least, the starting goaltender for Dallas is embracing it.
Associated Press
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NHL playoffs arrive with the West stacked with contenders like Colorado, Dallas and Vegas
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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Stars and Wild provide quite a preview for their upcoming playoff series
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Associated Press
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From NHL basement on Dec. 8 to playoff spot: Nashville Predators have had long climb back
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New CBA rules and NHL parity contributed to fewer big trades at the deadline
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Associated Press
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Barry Trotz is retiring as Predators general manager once a successor is found
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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Blue Jackets coach Rick Bowness agrees to return next season days after rant
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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Alex Ovechkin says he’ll determine his future based on health, family and the Capitals’ outlook
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Golden Knights win the Pacific Division title, beating the Kraken 4-1
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Associated Press
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Blackhawks extend general manager Kyle Davidson’s contract
Associated Press
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Nathan MacKinnon’s all-business season means leading NHL in goals, Hart Trophy chase and an occasional smile
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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Sabres ending their NHL-record playoff drought inspires joy beyond Buffalo
Associated Press
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