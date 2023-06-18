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MLB: Spring Training-Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Dodgers
Top fantasy baseball prospects: Colt Emerson returns to action, Tyler Bremner impressing in High-A
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2026 Kentucky Derby: full field, updated odds, analysis of each horse and predictions
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks
Ryan Poehling scores early in OT, Ducks push Oilers to the brink with 4-3 win in Game 4

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Rockets play ‘desperate but smart’ to stay alive
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NBA Monday preview: Can Duren break out in Game 4?
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Rockets’ attention to detail pivotal in Game 4 win

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Top News

MLB: Spring Training-Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Dodgers
Top fantasy baseball prospects: Colt Emerson returns to action, Tyler Bremner impressing in High-A
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
kentucky_derby_primer_art.jpg
2026 Kentucky Derby: full field, updated odds, analysis of each horse and predictions
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks
Ryan Poehling scores early in OT, Ducks push Oilers to the brink with 4-3 win in Game 4

Top Clips

nbc_nba_lalhou_digitalhit_260426.jpg
Rockets play ‘desperate but smart’ to stay alive
nbc_nba_mondaypreview_260426.jpg
NBA Monday preview: Can Duren break out in Game 4?
nbc_nba_smith.jpg
Rockets’ attention to detail pivotal in Game 4 win

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NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks
Ryan Poehling scores early in OT, Ducks push Oilers to the brink with 4-3 win in Game 4
Cutter Gauthier and Mikael Granlund scored power-play goals in the second period for the Ducks, whose first playoff series in eight years has been an exciting demonstration of their revamped roster’s ample skill.
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks
Ryan Poehling scores early in OT, Ducks push Oilers to the brink with 4-3 win in Game 4
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks
Ducks blast Oilers 7-4 in Game 3 in Anaheim’s first home playoff game in 8 years
Connor McDavid
Oilers’ Connor McDavid downplays injury, but he also has no points in first two playoff games
Anaheim Ducks
Cutter Gauthier breaks late tie as the Ducks beat the Oilers 6-4 in Game 2 to even series
Porter Martone
Flyers winger Porter Martone stands out as youth is served early in the NHL playoffs
Leon Draisaitl
Leon Draisaitl returns to lineup and gets 2 assists to help Oilers beat Ducks in playoff opener
Hagel scores twice in 3rd, Lightning beat Canadiens 3-2 in Game 4 to tie series
Sabres erupt for 4 goals in first period, win 6-1 to push Bruins to 3-1 hole in series
MacKinnon leads Avalanche to 5-1 win and 1st-round sweep of LA Kings, ending Anze Kopitar’s career
Crosby and Letang strike as the Penguins stave off a sweep with a 4-2 Game 4 win over Flyers
Boldy’s deflection late in 1st OT lifts Wild past Stars 3-2 to tie series at 2
Stankoven scores again, Hurricanes complete 4-game sweep of Senators