MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions
What NFL games are on today: Week 16 Saturday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times
NCAA Football: CFP National Playoff First Round-Game 1-Alabama at Oklahoma
Alabama rallies from 17-point deficit to beat Oklahoma 34-24 in College Football Playoff
Pavia.jpg
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels

Top Clips

nbc_nba_okcvsmin_anthl_251219.jpg
HLs: Edwards carries T-Wolves to win in his return
nbc_nba_chivscle_garlandhl_251219.jpg
Highlights: Garland goes off for 35 points in loss
nbc_nba_phivsnyk_maxeyhl_251219.jpg
Highlights: Maxey drops 30 points in 76ers’ win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Denver
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Seattle Kraken
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Conor Timmins breaks left leg against Flyers. Expected to miss 6-8 weeks
The 27-year-old has seven season of NHL experience and in his first year in Buffalo after signing a two-year contract in free agency last summer.
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Seattle Kraken
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Conor Timmins breaks left leg against Flyers. Expected to miss 6-8 weeks
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at New York Islanders
Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri out six-to-eight months with knee injury
Philadelphia Flyers v New York Rangers
Mel Bridgman, the rugged former NHL forward who was drafted 1st overall by Flyers, dies at 70
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Philadelphia Flyers
Carter Hart signing two-year, $4 million contract with Vegas Golden Knights
Jackson LaCombe
Ducks sign promising young defenseman Jackson LaCombe to 8-year, $72 million contract extension
Mike Sullivan
Nine NHL teams have a new coach. Here’s what to expect from the changes
Dallas Stars’ Tyler Seguin has ACL surgery, recovery to be reevaluated after Olympic break
Sabres show signs of character, consistency new GM Jarmo Kekalainen emphasized in replacing Kevyn Adams
Macklin Celebrini’s spin-o-rama goal helps him become fastest Sharks player to 50 points
Leon Draisaitl reaches 1,000 career points against Penguins, Skinner
Back from injury, Rangers’ Matt Rempe says he won’t be deterred from dropping gloves
Blackhawks place Connor Bedard on injured reserve with an upper-body injury