Devon
Levi

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
“Ultimately, I think people are looking at the free agency market and it’s kind of thin this year,” Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman said.
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
NHL: Nashville Predators at Columbus Blue Jackets
NHLPA launches a new program to help players prepare for life outside of hockey
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Minnesota Wild
Zemgus Girgensons gets 1-year, $2.5 million contract to return to Sabres for 10th season
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics
Ohtani, Trout homer to lead Angels past Royals 5-2
NHL: FEB 23 Sabres at Devils
Sabres sign Minnesota defenseman Ryan Johnston to 2-year rookie contract
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Philadelphia Flyers
Sabres re-sign captain Kyle Okposo to 1-year, $2.5M contract
Blackhawks acquire Corey Perry from Lightning, adding more experience to Bedard-led rebuild
Detroit Red Wings pick up Yamamoto, Kostin in trade with Oilers for future considerations
Gary Bettman urges fans to boo him, honors David Poile to kick off NHL draft
Rebuilding Flyers willing to be patient with top pick Matvei Michkov of Russia
Connor Bedard, as expected, taken first in the NHL draft by the Chicago Blackhawks
Golden Knights trade Reilly Smith to the Penguins and re-sign Ivan Barbashev for 5 years