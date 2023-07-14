Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
David Braun elevated to interim coach at Northwestern, AP source says
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
World cycling’s governing body bans female transgender athletes from women’s events
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Top Clips
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
David Braun elevated to interim coach at Northwestern, AP source says
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
World cycling’s governing body bans female transgender athletes from women’s events
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Top Clips
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NHL
Montreal Canadiens
Justin Barron
Justin
Barron
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Stats
Game Log
Trade with the Avalanche at your own risk
GM Joe Sakic has used blockbuster trades over the past four years to build one of the NHL’s best teams.
Adam Gretz
,
Adam Gretz
,
Capitals acquire Edmundson and Stars trade Miller to the Devils on 1st day of NHL free agency
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Gary Bettman urges fans to boo him, honors David Poile to kick off NHL draft
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Avalanche trade for Ross Colton from the Lightning. They’re expected to lose J.T. Compher
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Blackhawks set to begin rebuild with anticipated No. 1 selection of Connor Bedard in NHL draft
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Avalanche trade Alex Newhook to the Canadiens for late-first and early-second round picks
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Henri ‘Pocket Rocket’ Richard, 11-time winner of Stanley Cup, diagnosed with CTE after death in 2020
Coyotes cutting ties with Galchenyuk less than 2 weeks after signing
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Spencer Knight back on ice for Panthers, taking first steps toward return
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Rangers give restricted free agent defenseman K’Andre Miller a 2-year extension
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Pierre-Luc Dubois hopes time with Kings can change his reputation
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Flyers sign defenseman York and agree with forward Cates on 2-year contracts
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Tebow will be part of ownership team bringing hockey to Lake Tahoe, ECHL says
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Close Ad