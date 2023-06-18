Skip navigation
LA28 tickets: 1.5 million-plus registrations on first day
Kyle Tucker signs with Dodgers for four years, $240 million: Contract details, fantasy fallout
Report: Kyle Tucker agrees to four-year, $240 million contract with Dodgers
Favorites
NHL
Buffalo Sabres
Konsta Helenius
KH
Konsta
Helenius
Report: With Gavin McKenna as top prospect, NHL chooses Buffalo Sabres to host draft in June
With highly prized prospect Gavin McKenna as the centerpiece, the NHL has selected the Buffalo Sabres to host its annual draft in June, a person with knowledge of the decision said.
Associated Press
Report: With Gavin McKenna as top prospect, NHL chooses Buffalo Sabres to host draft in June
Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen reshapes front office by hiring Marc Bergevin and Josh Flynn
Jack Hughes is returning for the Devils just over five weeks since finger surgery
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Conor Timmins breaks left leg against Flyers, expected to miss 6-8 weeks
Sabres show signs of character, consistency new GM Jarmo Kekalainen emphasized in replacing Kevyn Adams
Buffalo Sabres forward Jiri Kulich to miss significant time with a blood clot
Senators cap off an eventful week feeling good about the direction of their season
Devils GM is 'working the phones daily' as Dougie Hamilton and Ondrej Palat trade rumors swirl
NHL and NHLPA say they're pleased after test events at new Olympic hockey arena in Milan
Red Wings retire Sergei Fedorov's No. 91 jersey and he says leaving Detroit was a huge mistake
Avalanche improve home winning streak to 17 games, one away from matching franchise record
Blues sign Philip Broberg to 6-year, $48M extension
