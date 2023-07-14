 Skip navigation
NHLLos Angeles KingsMatt Roy

Matt
Roy

Kings' outlook after bold Kevin Fiala trade, signing
On paper, Fiala gives Los Angeles exactly what it needs. What about when they get on the ice?
Pierre-Luc Dubois
Pierre-Luc Dubois hopes time with Kings can change his reputation
Anze Kopitar
Kings sign captain Anze Kopitar to a 2-year extension worth $14 million
pierre-luc dubois jets
Pierre-Luc Dubois acquired by Kings in sign-and-trade deal with Jets
NHL: NHL Awards
Connor McDavid wins third NHL MVP, falls one vote short of unanimous selection
NHL: Dallas Stars at New York Rangers
Henrik Lundqvist headlines Hockey Hall of Fame’s goalie-heavy class of 2023
nbc_bfa_warriorsgame3_230421.jpg
06:46
Smith takes his medicine after Warriors win Game 3
Coyotes cutting ties with Galchenyuk less than 2 weeks after signing
Spencer Knight back on ice for Panthers, taking first steps toward return
Rangers give restricted free agent defenseman K’Andre Miller a 2-year extension
Flyers sign defenseman York and agree with forward Cates on 2-year contracts
Tebow will be part of ownership team bringing hockey to Lake Tahoe, ECHL says
Red Wings trade for Michigan native Alex DeBrincat, and send 2 players and draft picks to Senators