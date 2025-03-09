 Skip navigation
Artyom Levshunov recalled by Chicago, could make NHL debut this week

  
Published March 9, 2025 06:38 PM

DENVER — Artyom Levshunov was recalled by Chicago on Sunday, putting the No. 2 overall pick in last year’s NHL draft on the brink of his Blackhawks debut.

Levshunov, a 19-year-old defenseman, has five goals and 17 assists in 50 games with Rockford of the American Hockey League. He missed the start of the season because of a fractured right foot.

The last-place Blackhawks are at Colorado on Monday night. They visit San Jose on Thursday night before closing out a four-game trip at Vancouver on Saturday night.

Levshunov, a Belarus native, had nine goals and 26 assists in his only season at Michigan State. He was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year.

He signed an entry-level contract with Chicago in July. The three-year deal carries a $975,000 cap hit.