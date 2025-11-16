 Skip navigation
Canadiens forward Kirby Dach out four to six weeks with fractured foot

  
Published November 16, 2025 06:02 PM

MONTREAL — Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach will miss the next four to six weeks because of a fractured foot, the team announced Sunday.

In a corresponding move, the team recalled forward Joshua Roy from its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket.

The injury is the latest in a string of them for the Canadiens.

Montreal announced the losses of forward Alex Newhook and defenseman Kaiden Guhle for the long term on Friday after both had surgery.

Newhook underwent a procedure on his right ankle Friday and is expected to miss four months. Guhle had surgery Thursday on a partially torn adductor muscle and is expected to miss eight to 10 weeks.

Dach had five goals and two assists in 15 games this season.