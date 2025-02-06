 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Orlando Magic at Miami Heat
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Don’t worry about Nikola Jovic
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 05 Creighton at Providence
Kalkbrenner’s 35 lead Creighton past Providence 80-69
NCAA Womens Basketball: Ohio St. at UCLA
Top-ranked UCLA sets school record with 22nd straight win in 65-52 victory over No. 8 Ohio State

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_creightonprovidence_250205.jpg
Highlights: Creighton beats Providence
nbc_golf_goodgoodhl_250205.jpg
Highlights: Good Good GOLFNOW Desert Knockout
nbc_wcbb_ucla_bettscomp_250205.jpg
Highlights: UCLA’s Betts powers Bruins past OSU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Canucks sign defenseman Marcus Pettersson to 6-year, $33 million extension

  
Published February 5, 2025 11:06 PM
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Vancouver Canucks

Feb 2, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Marcus Pettersson (29) skates against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Bob Frid-Imagn Images

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) The Vancouver Canucks signed recently acquired defenseman Marcus Pettersson to a six-year, $33 million contract extension on Wednesday.

The Canucks acquired the 28-year-old Pettersson and forward Drew O’Connor from Pittsburgh last Friday night, hours after sending forward J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers.

Pettersson, who was a pending unrestricted free agent, has three goals and 15 assists in 49 games this season, including two with the Canucks. He played a season-high 25:57 in his Vancouver debut in a 3-2 overtime loss to Detroit on Sunday. He followed it up with 23:03 of ice time in Vancouver’s 3-0 win over Colorado on Tuesday.

“In just a couple of games, Marcus has already shown us the type of leadership, poise and character that we want in a top-four defenceman,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a statement. “He has a calming influence on the ice, uses his long reach and hockey smarts to break up plays, and has a good first pass to help us create more offensively.

“We are extremely happy to get this deal done and look forward to working with him in both the short term and long term.”

The 6-foot-5, 174-pound Swede has 17 goals and 134 assists and 294 penalty minutes in 493 NHL games split between the Canucks, Penguins and Anaheim.

The Ducks drafted Pettersson in the second round, 38th overall, of the 2014 NHL draft.

---

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/nhl