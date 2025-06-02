Carolina Hurricanes’ Jesper Fast retires after missing season with neck injury

Carolina Hurricanes forward Jesper Fast is retiring after missing this season with a neck injury sustained in the 2023-24 regular-season finale.

Fast, 33, announced his decision.

“I never took for granted the privilege of playing in the best league in the world,” Fast said in a statement issued by the team.

“I am grateful for all of the teammates, coaches, staff and fans from the Rangers and Hurricanes who made my time in the NHL so special, and for my family for everything they did to help me achieve and live my dream. I’d also like to thank Nassjo HC and HV71, organizations that played a vital role in my development into an NHL player.”

Fast hadn’t played since April 2024 when Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson cross-checked him from behind into the boards. Carolina was headed to the playoffs and resting numerous players in a game that had no bearing on the standings.

“That’s the part that just makes you sick, to be honest with you,” coach Rod Brind’Amour said that night. “You’re just trying to get through the game without having that. I’m not sure where that’s going to go.”

Fast wore a neck brace when he spoke with reporters during end-of-year interviews roughly a month later.

“It’s definitely one of the toughest periods of my career,” Fast said after the Hurricanes fell to the Rangers in Round 2 of the playoffs.

The team announced in August that Fast had neck surgery and would miss the 2024-25 season.

Fast first signed with Carolina in October 2020, then re-signed to a two-year, $4.8 million extension in July 2023.

He had six postseason goals during Carolina’s run to the 2023 Eastern Conference final, including an overtime winner in Game 2 of the first-round series against the New York Islanders and the series clincher against the New Jersey Devils in a five-game second-round series.

Fast played 703 career regular-season games in the NHL with the Rangers and Hurricanes over 11 seasons, tallying 91 goals and 157 assists. He was a sixth-round draft pick by the Rangers in 2010.