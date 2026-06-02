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Carter Hart says he has learned and grown since joining the Golden Knights after acquittal

  
Published June 2, 2026 11:42 AM
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May 28, 2026 02:23 PM
The Dan Le Batard show reacts to the Hurricanes dominant win over the Canadiens in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, in which Carolina earned a 4-0 victory to take a 3-1 series lead.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Speaking on the eve of the Stanley Cup Final, goaltender Carter Hart said he has learned and grown a lot since signing with the Vegas Golden Knights after he and four other players were reinstated by the NHL following their acquittals in the Hockey Canada sexual assault case.

Hart is in the spotlight now in large part because he is the only one of the five players to sign a contract in the league. He addressed the situation after joining the Golden Knights in October but has spoken only about hockey since.

He was asked on Cup Final media day about comments he made in the fall and how he has learned and grown since then.

“I’ve been able to meet a lot of good people in the community,” Hart said. “I think the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation has done a really good job of making it easy for me to integrate into the community and meet a lot of cool people. Just really fortunate to be here in Vegas. It’s a great culture of people. Like I said, I’ve met a lot of cool people and just very fortunate to be here in Las Vegas and with this group.”

Hart’s session was ended after his answer. General manager Kelly McCrimmon, who chose to sign Hart to a two-year, $4 million contract, was asked about the thought process and took issue with the notion that the 27-year-old goalie came with baggage.

“We went through a lengthy process of due diligence with Carter,” McCrimmon said. “Carter is a really good person. He’s ingrained himself in our community. He’s a player that I’ve known a long time, long prior to him becoming an NHL player. Playing very well. Obviously a big part of how our team is at this point that we’re at today, and he’s fit in seamlessly with his teammates.”