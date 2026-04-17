 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins
Tigers vs. Red Sox prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 17
Jon Rahm
Jon Rahm keeping his focus on golf more than LIV’s future
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic pulls out of the Madrid Open because of injury

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ludvig_260416.jpg
Aberg pleased with first round at RBC Heritage
nbc_bte_westernconf_260417.jpg
Now is last chance to bet OKC to win West
nbc_bte_easternconf_260417.jpg
Celtics hold value as bet to win the East

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins
Tigers vs. Red Sox prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 17
Jon Rahm
Jon Rahm keeping his focus on golf more than LIV’s future
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic pulls out of the Madrid Open because of injury

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ludvig_260416.jpg
Aberg pleased with first round at RBC Heritage
nbc_bte_westernconf_260417.jpg
Now is last chance to bet OKC to win West
nbc_bte_easternconf_260417.jpg
Celtics hold value as bet to win the East

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Connor McDavid has 4 assists in Oilers’ finale to take NHL scoring title with 138 points

  
Published April 17, 2026 11:50 AM
Connor McDavid

Apr 13, 2026; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; The Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal scored by forward Connor McDavid (97) during the second period against the Colorado Avalanche.Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Perry Nelson/Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor McDavid had four assists to take the NHL scoring title with 138 points and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-1 to finish second in the Pacific Division and open the playoffs at home.

Edmonton will host Anaheim in Game 1. The Oilers were 7-2-2 in their last 11 to finish 41-30-12, while Vancouver was last in the NHL at 25-49-8.

McDavid won his sixth Art Ross title as the NHL scoring leader to tie Mario Lemieux and Gordie Howe for second — four behind Wayne Gretzky. McDavid reached 1,220 career points, passing Jeremy Roenick, Larry Murphy and Jean Beliveau to advance to 47th on the NHL list. McDavid entered the season 71st.

Rookie Matthew Savoie had his first hat trick, Josh Samanski, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Colton Dach also scored and Evan Bouchard had three assists. Connor Ingram made 11 saves, allowing only Ty Mueller’s first career goal.

Edmonton was buoyed by the return of forward Zach Hyman and is expecting star forward Leon Draisaitl back during the opening series.