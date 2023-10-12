Devils coach Lindy Ruff has been given a multi-year contact extension on the eve of the season

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Topeka Capital-Journal
Kansas escapes postseason ban, major penalties as panel downgrades basketball violations
Tennis: Australian Open
Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka and Caroline Wozniacki set to return to 2024 Australian Open
Indianapolis 500 ROP - Wednesday_ October 11_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m95246.jpg
Kyle Larson prepares for Indy 500 ROP as Blomqvist, Lundqvist, Armstrong complete initiation

Top Clips

nbc_pl_salahlfcfoundation_231011.jpg
Salah share his life experiences with refugees
nbc_rbs_webyandholgremgap_231011.jpg
Holmgren and Wembanyama compare well in fantasy
nbc_rbs_giannisdraftstrategy_231011.jpg
What is the fantasy draft strategy with Giannis?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Topeka Capital-Journal
Kansas escapes postseason ban, major penalties as panel downgrades basketball violations
Tennis: Australian Open
Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka and Caroline Wozniacki set to return to 2024 Australian Open
Indianapolis 500 ROP - Wednesday_ October 11_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m95246.jpg
Kyle Larson prepares for Indy 500 ROP as Blomqvist, Lundqvist, Armstrong complete initiation

Top Clips

nbc_pl_salahlfcfoundation_231011.jpg
Salah share his life experiences with refugees
nbc_rbs_webyandholgremgap_231011.jpg
Holmgren and Wembanyama compare well in fantasy
nbc_rbs_giannisdraftstrategy_231011.jpg
What is the fantasy draft strategy with Giannis?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Devils coach Lindy Ruff has been given a multi-year contact extension on the eve of the season

  
Published October 11, 2023 08:05 PM
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at Dallas Stars

Feb 28, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Stars head coach Lindy Ruff watches his team take on the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Less than a year after leading the New Jersey Devils to their best regular season, coach Lindy Ruff has been signed to a multi-year contract extension.

General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the signing on Wednesday, a day before the Devils open the 2023-24 season at home against the Detroit Red Wings.

“This young, exciting team has developed and thrived under Lindy’s stewardship since he joined the Devils’ organization,” Managing partner David Blitzer said in a statement. “Lindy is one of the winningest coaches in NHL history and his extension is well deserved. I’m looking forward to continued team success this upcoming season and beyond.”

Fitzgerald had said before the start of training came that management wanted to give the 63-year-old Ruff a new contract but he simply had not gotten around to working out a new deal.

“We’re incredibly fortunate as an organization to have Lindy Ruff behind the bench to guide this group, who’ve made significant strides under his leadership,” Fitzgerald said. “I’ve always believed that Lindy was, and continues to be, the right man behind the bench for this team. From the beginning, he’s done a tremendous job piloting our young group, and we’re excited to see this team’s continued success under his watch as we take the next steps.”

The Devils 112-point season last year came after New Jersey lost its first two games of the season at home and fans chanted for Ruff to be fired. Shortly after that, the team went on a 13-game winning streak and the fans chanted “Sorry Lindy” late in one game.

Ruff laughed about it and said at some point he would go out and have beers with the fans.

New Jersey made the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and beat the rival New York Rangers in the first round before losing to the Carolina Hurricanes in the second.

“I’m thrilled to commit here to this situation and couldn’t be prouder of the great progress that our group made last season,” said Ruff. “We have a special group in Jersey and there’s an opportunity to accomplish long-term success, make a lot of positive memories and give our fans a lot to cheer about - because our Devils’ fan base is one of the best in the League and they deserve to see a winner.”

Ruff, who joined the Devils in 2020-21, is one of the most successful coaches in NHL history, ranking first in wins (834) among active coaches. He is the fifth-winningest coach in league history and one of six NHL coaches all-time with 800 career wins. Ruff is 15 wins behind Ken Hitchcock (849) for fourth all-time.

Ruff has spent parts of 22 NHL seasons with Buffalo (1997-98 to 2012-13), Dallas (2013-14 to 2016-17) and New Jersey. He led the Sabres to the 1999 Stanley Cup Final.

Ruff played 12 seasons in the league as a defenseman with the Sabres and Rangers.