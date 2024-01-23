 Skip navigation
Flyers goaltender Carter Hart is taking an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons

  
Published January 23, 2024 06:05 PM
Carter Hart

Jan 20, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart (79) reacts after allowing a goal against the Colorado Avalanche in the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Ross/Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart is taking an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons.

General manager Daniel Briere announced that Hart had requested and been granted time away from the team. He added that the Flyers will have no further comment.

Messages sent to Hart’s agent, Judd Moldaver, and lawyer, Scott K. Fenton, seeking comment or further clarification of the situation were not immediately returned.

Hart, 25, is coming off one of his worst starts of an otherwise strong season when he allowed five goals on 15 shots in a loss to Colorado before being pulled. He’s 12-9-3 in his sixth NHL season, the final one of his three-year contract worth $11.9 million.

A native of Sherwood Park, Alberta, outside Edmonton, Hart is set to be a restricted free agent next summer.

The Flyers, who have been one of the league’s most pleasant surprises this season and hold a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, host the Tampa Bay Lightning in one of their final games before the All-Star break.

Hart is the latest NHL player to take a leave from his team. The Calgary Flames announced forward Dillon Dube was stepping away indefinitely to attend to his mental health and was under the care of professionals.