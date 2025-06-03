 Skip navigation
Flyers sign Noah Cates to $16 million extension

  
Published June 3, 2025 01:44 PM

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Flyers have signed forward Noah Cates to a four-year contract extension worth $16 million.

Flyers general manager Danny Briere announced the extension. Cates will count $4 million annually against the salary cap.

The 26-year-old Cates scored 16 goals and had 37 points in 78 games this season. He was drafted by the Flyers in the fifth round in 2017 and has played 235 career NHL games. Cates has 40 career goals and 62 assists for 102 points.

The 6-foot-2, 194-pound forward made his NHL debut on April 29, 2022, in his home state of Minnesota. He scored his first NHL goal on April 5, 2022, against the Columbus Blue Jackets.