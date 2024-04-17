Montreal Canadiens exercise option on coach Martin St. Louis’ contract

BROSSARD, Quebec — The Montreal Canadiens have exercised the two-year option of the contract of coach Martin St. Louis, committing him to the team for the next three seasons.

Montreal hired St. Louis on an interim basis following Dominique Ducharme’s dismissal in February 2022.

The 48-year-old Canadian was named head coach at the end of that season, taking on his first role behind an NHL bench. He has posted a 75-100-26 record as coach while the Canadiens undergo a rebuild.

The Canadiens have missed the playoffs the last three seasons. They finished last in the Atlantic Division with a 30-36-16 record this season.

Inducted to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018, St. Louis won a Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2004, a Hart Memorial Trophy as league MVP in 2004. He finished his career in 2015 with 1,033 points.