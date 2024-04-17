 Skip navigation
Rafael Nadal
Nadal loses to De Minaur in second round at Barcelona following injury layoff
penixmockdraftupdated.jpg
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Rogers would take Penix over Daniels, McCarthy if he were GM
Stephen Williams
Stephen Williams becomes first British rider to win the Flèche Wallonne

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_bucks_240417.jpg
Rivers, Giannis have a lot at stake against Pacers
nbc_golf_westernintrd2hls_240417.jpg
Highlights: Western Intercollegiate, Round 2
mich-for-mpx.jpg
Michigan football placed on probation, fined

Montreal Canadiens exercise option on coach Martin St. Louis’ contract

  
Published April 17, 2024 01:22 PM
Martin St Louis

Feb 21, 2024; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St-Louis behind the bench during the first period of the game against the Buffalo Sabres at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Bolte/Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

BROSSARD, Quebec — The Montreal Canadiens have exercised the two-year option of the contract of coach Martin St. Louis, committing him to the team for the next three seasons.

Montreal hired St. Louis on an interim basis following Dominique Ducharme’s dismissal in February 2022.

The 48-year-old Canadian was named head coach at the end of that season, taking on his first role behind an NHL bench. He has posted a 75-100-26 record as coach while the Canadiens undergo a rebuild.

The Canadiens have missed the playoffs the last three seasons. They finished last in the Atlantic Division with a 30-36-16 record this season.

Inducted to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018, St. Louis won a Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2004, a Hart Memorial Trophy as league MVP in 2004. He finished his career in 2015 with 1,033 points.