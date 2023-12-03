New Jersey Devils lose D Hamilton, F Nosek indefinitely after surgeries

NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey defenseman Dougie Hamilton and forward Tomas Nosek are out indefinitely after both had surgeries this week.

Hamilton had an operation Friday to repair his torn left pectoral muscle hurt Tuesday night against the New York Islanders.

Nosek had surgery this past Wednesday to fix his right foot, which he hurt against Arizona on Oct. 13, forcing him to miss 10 games earlier this season.

Hamilton, who signed a seven-year, $63 million contract in 2021, is New Jersey’s leading scorer among defensemen and fourth overall scorer with five goals and 11 assists in 20 games this season.

Hamilton was placed on injured reserve retroactive to this past Tuesday. The Devils have recalled defenseman Simon Nemec from Utica of the AHL.

The Devils said timelines for the recoveries of Hamilton and Nosek will be provided when available.