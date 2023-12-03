 Skip navigation
NBA: Indiana Pacers at Miami Heat
Basketball Pickups: That’s T.J. McConnell’s music
nbc_cfb_iowamich_231202.jpg
No. 2 Michigan beats No. 18 Iowa 26-0 for Big Ten title, likely to claim top playoff seed
NCAA Football: SEC Football Championship-Georgia at Alabama
No. 8 Alabama knocks off No. 1 Georgia 27-24 for SEC title

nbc_cfb_harbaughintv_231202.jpg
Harbaugh: No coach could have it better
nbc_cfb_jjandmorganintv_231202.jpg
McCarthy: ‘I’m nothing’ without teammates
nbc_cfb_corumintv_231202.jpg
Corum: Big Ten title ‘another step in the journey’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBA: Indiana Pacers at Miami Heat
Basketball Pickups: That’s T.J. McConnell’s music
nbc_cfb_iowamich_231202.jpg
No. 2 Michigan beats No. 18 Iowa 26-0 for Big Ten title, likely to claim top playoff seed
NCAA Football: SEC Football Championship-Georgia at Alabama
No. 8 Alabama knocks off No. 1 Georgia 27-24 for SEC title

nbc_cfb_harbaughintv_231202.jpg
Harbaugh: No coach could have it better
nbc_cfb_jjandmorganintv_231202.jpg
McCarthy: ‘I’m nothing’ without teammates
nbc_cfb_corumintv_231202.jpg
Corum: Big Ten title ‘another step in the journey’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
New Jersey Devils lose D Hamilton, F Nosek indefinitely after surgeries

  
Published December 2, 2023 11:44 PM
NHL: New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils

Nov 18, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton (7) shoots the puck against the New York Rangers during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey defenseman Dougie Hamilton and forward Tomas Nosek are out indefinitely after both had surgeries this week.

Hamilton had an operation Friday to repair his torn left pectoral muscle hurt Tuesday night against the New York Islanders.

Nosek had surgery this past Wednesday to fix his right foot, which he hurt against Arizona on Oct. 13, forcing him to miss 10 games earlier this season.

Hamilton, who signed a seven-year, $63 million contract in 2021, is New Jersey’s leading scorer among defensemen and fourth overall scorer with five goals and 11 assists in 20 games this season.

Hamilton was placed on injured reserve retroactive to this past Tuesday. The Devils have recalled defenseman Simon Nemec from Utica of the AHL.

The Devils said timelines for the recoveries of Hamilton and Nosek will be provided when available.