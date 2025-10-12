 Skip navigation
Panthers extend Jonah Gadjovich’s contract on his birthday, securing him through 2027-28

  
Published October 12, 2025 02:55 PM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Forward Jonah Gadjovich and the Florida Panthers have agreed on a two-year, $1.8 million extension that keeps him under contract through the 2027-28 season, the team announced Sunday.

Gadjovich has six goals and three assists in 84 games over parts of three seasons with the Panthers He also had two goals — one of them against Toronto in a Game 7 win — and an assist in last season’s Stanley Cup playoffs.

“Jonah has become an integral part of our locker room and a strong contributor for our group on the ice,” general manager Bill Zito said. “He possesses a fearless attitude and unrelenting competitiveness, and we are excited for Jonah to continue with us in South Florida.”

The extension was announced on Gadjovich’s 27th birthday.

Through three games this season, Gadjovich has one assist and a team-high-tying 11 hits for the Panthers.

He has 19 points in 163 career games with Florida, San Jose and Vancouver. During his time with the Panthers, Gadjovich is averaging a team-best 19.7 hits per 60 minutes.

He was a second-round pick by Vancouver, going No. 55 overall, in the 2017 NHL draft.

Gadjovich, who could have become an unrestricted free agent after this season, is the 11th forward the Panthers have under contract for next season already — joining Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart, Sam Bennett, Carter Verhaeghe, Brad Marchand, Anton Lundell, Evan Rodrigues, Eetu Luostarinen and Jesper Boqvist. It’s possible that a 12th forward — Mackie Samoskevich, who could become a restricted free agent — gets a new deal later this season as well.