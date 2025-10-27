 Skip navigation
Penguins forward Rickard Rakell to miss 6-8 weeks after undergoing hand surgery

  
Published October 26, 2025 10:49 PM
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at Anaheim Ducks

Oct 14, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Rickard Rakell (67) speaks with center Sidney Crosby (87) during the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins will have to try to keep their hot start goin without forward Rickard Rakell.

The team announced Sunday that the 14-year veteran will be out 6-8 weeks after undergoing hand surgery. Rickard sustained the injury while blocking a shot in the third period of a shootout loss to Columbus on Saturday night.

Rakell has three goals and five assists in nine games this season for Pittsburgh, which is off to a 6-2-1 start under first-year coach Dan Muse. The injury means Rakell won’t be able to play when the Penguins and Nashville Predators play a pair of games in his native Sweden next month.

Pittsburgh recalled forward Ville Koivunen from its AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to take Rakell’s spot on the roster.