Penguins forward Rickard Rakell to miss 6-8 weeks after undergoing hand surgery

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins will have to try to keep their hot start goin without forward Rickard Rakell.

The team announced Sunday that the 14-year veteran will be out 6-8 weeks after undergoing hand surgery. Rickard sustained the injury while blocking a shot in the third period of a shootout loss to Columbus on Saturday night.

Rakell has three goals and five assists in nine games this season for Pittsburgh, which is off to a 6-2-1 start under first-year coach Dan Muse. The injury means Rakell won’t be able to play when the Penguins and Nashville Predators play a pair of games in his native Sweden next month.

Pittsburgh recalled forward Ville Koivunen from its AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to take Rakell’s spot on the roster.