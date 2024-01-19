 Skip navigation
Top News
Matt Carpenter returns to St. Louis Cardinals, signing after release by Atlanta Braves
Adrian Beltre
Adrián Beltré on track to be a first-ballot Hall of Fame third baseman
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - NHK Trophy - Osaka
Ava Ziegler withdraws from figure skating nationals to focus on Four Continents

Top Clips

nbc_dps_bobsturminterview_240119.jpg
Questions surround Cowboys after another collapse
nbc_golf_desertclassicrd2hl_240119.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Dubai Desert Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_rorydesertclassicrd2hl_240119.jpg
Rory’s best shots from Dubai Desert Classic Rd. 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Shane Pinto signs a contract with the Senators and can make his season debut on Sunday

  
Published January 19, 2024 01:51 PM
Shane Pinto

Mar 30, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators center Shane Pinto (57) skates with the puck in the third period againstthe Philadelphia Flyers at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Marc DesRosiers/Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

OTTAWA, Ontario — Shane Pinto signed a contract with the Ottawa Senators, paving the way for the first modern NHL player suspended for gambling to make his season debut.

Pinto, now 23, was banned 41 games — half the season — back in October after an investigation found he violated the league’s sports gambling policy. Neither he nor the league would reveal exactly what he did to draw the suspension other than to say Pinto did not bet on hockey.

Pinto’s deal is worth a pro-rated league minimum of $775,000. He was a restricted free agent when the suspension was handed down, meaning the Senators owned his rights but he was unsigned.

The Long Island native returned to practice last week, eager to put the suspension behind him and get back to playing.

“It’s been a long road for me,” Pinto said Jan. 12 after skating with teammates for the first time in months. “We’re at the finish line here, and I’m just excited for it, honestly.”

Ottawa has had an eventful, underachieving season without Pinto.

New owner Michael Andlauer fired general manager Pierre Dorion after being stripped of a first-round pick and replaced him with Steve Staios, who fired coach D.J. Smith and replaced him with Jacques Martin.

The Senators have lost 24 of their first 40 games. They host Winnipeg before visiting the Flyers in their 42nd game of the season.