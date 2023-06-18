Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Women’s March Madness Region 3, Fort Worth Breakdown: Texas retains its No. 1 seeding
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
SEC’s Sankey says language in tampering rules is ‘archaic’ and NCAA needs to adjust quickly
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Louisiana Tech football is on 2 league schedules amid its contentious departure from Conference USA
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Will top tier of CBB stay dominant in March?
March Madness betting preview: BYU is in trouble
Will upsets pick back up in 2026 tournament?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Paralympics
Paralympics
Paralympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Highlights
News
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Women’s March Madness Region 3, Fort Worth Breakdown: Texas retains its No. 1 seeding
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
SEC’s Sankey says language in tampering rules is ‘archaic’ and NCAA needs to adjust quickly
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Louisiana Tech football is on 2 league schedules amid its contentious departure from Conference USA
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Will top tier of CBB stay dominant in March?
March Madness betting preview: BYU is in trouble
Will upsets pick back up in 2026 tournament?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Paralympics
Paralympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Highlights
News
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
NHL
Florida Panthers
Nolan Foote
NF
Nolan
Foote
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Stats
Game Log
New CBA rules and NHL parity contributed to fewer big trades at the deadline
Nazem Kadri is back with Colorado and Brayden Schenn went to the New York Islanders, but there were still plenty of trades involving big names that never materialized before the NHL trade deadline.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
New CBA rules and NHL parity contributed to fewer big trades at the deadline
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Joel Quenneville reaches 1,000 victories, joining Scotty Bowman in elite club for NHL coaches
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Goalie fight breaks out between Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky, San Jose’s Alex Nedeljkovic
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Rangers beat Panthers 5-1 in first outdoor hockey game in Miami
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Matthew Tkachuk practices with Florida Panthers for first time this season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Blue Jackets add veteran toughness in acquiring forward Mason Marchment in trade with Kraken
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews out for season with a torn MCL after kneeing by Radko Gudas
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews leaves after knee-on-knee hit from Ducks’ Radko Gudas
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
NHL opts not to make Senators forfeit first-round pick for nullified 2021 trade
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Utah Mammoth sign forward Nick Schmaltz to an 8-year, $64 million contract extension
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Troy Murray, former Blackhawks player and broadcaster, dies at 63
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Islanders acquire Brayden Schenn from Blues as new buyers, sellers emerge at NHL trade deadline
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue