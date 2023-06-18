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Syndication: The Greenville News
Women’s March Madness Region 3, Fort Worth Breakdown: Texas retains its No. 1 seeding
NCAA Football: Florida at Texas A&amp;M
SEC’s Sankey says language in tampering rules is ‘archaic’ and NCAA needs to adjust quickly
NCAA Football: Louisiana Tech at Washington State
Louisiana Tech football is on 2 league schedules amid its contentious departure from Conference USA

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Will top tier of CBB stay dominant in March?
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March Madness betting preview: BYU is in trouble
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Will upsets pick back up in 2026 tournament?

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Men’s College Basketball
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Top News

Syndication: The Greenville News
Women’s March Madness Region 3, Fort Worth Breakdown: Texas retains its No. 1 seeding
NCAA Football: Florida at Texas A&amp;M
SEC’s Sankey says language in tampering rules is ‘archaic’ and NCAA needs to adjust quickly
NCAA Football: Louisiana Tech at Washington State
Louisiana Tech football is on 2 league schedules amid its contentious departure from Conference USA

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_topseeds_260316.jpg
Will top tier of CBB stay dominant in March?
nbc_cbb_draftkingsegment_260316.jpg
March Madness betting preview: BYU is in trouble
nbc_cbb_upsetpicksround1_260315.jpg
Will upsets pick back up in 2026 tournament?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
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NHL: St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars
New CBA rules and NHL parity contributed to fewer big trades at the deadline
Nazem Kadri is back with Colorado and Brayden Schenn went to the New York Islanders, but there were still plenty of trades involving big names that never materialized before the NHL trade deadline.
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars
New CBA rules and NHL parity contributed to fewer big trades at the deadline
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks
Joel Quenneville reaches 1,000 victories, joining Scotty Bowman in elite club for NHL coaches
NHL: San Jose Sharks at Washington Capitals
Goalie fight breaks out between Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky, San Jose’s Alex Nedeljkovic
NHL: Winter Classic-New York Rangers at Florida Panthers
Rangers beat Panthers 5-1 in first outdoor hockey game in Miami
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Matthew Tkachuk practices with Florida Panthers for first time this season
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Seattle Kraken
Blue Jackets add veteran toughness in acquiring forward Mason Marchment in trade with Kraken
Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews out for season with a torn MCL after kneeing by Radko Gudas
Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews leaves after knee-on-knee hit from Ducks’ Radko Gudas
NHL opts not to make Senators forfeit first-round pick for nullified 2021 trade
Utah Mammoth sign forward Nick Schmaltz to an 8-year, $64 million contract extension
Troy Murray, former Blackhawks player and broadcaster, dies at 63
Islanders acquire Brayden Schenn from Blues as new buyers, sellers emerge at NHL trade deadline