2026 NFL Draft grades: Chiefs, Bucs hit big, Jaguars fail to impress

The 2026 NFL Draft was eventful as always, sporting its fair share of surprising picks and potential future stars. Some teams made smart plays, while others may have missed the mark. With that, here are my grades for how every team approached this year’s draft.

Arizona Cardinals

Rd 1, Pick 3: Jeremiah Love, RB, Notre Dame (Big Board: No. 1)

Rd 2, Pick 34: Chase Bisontis, G, Texas A&M (Big Board: No. 32)

Rd 3, Pick 65: Carson Beck, QB, Miami (Big Board: No. 114)

Rd 4, Pick 104: Kaleb Proctor, DT, Southeastern Louisiana (Big Board: No. 160)

Rd 5, Pick 143: Reggie Virgil, WR, Texas Tech (Big Board: No. 231)

Rd 6, Pick 183: Karson Sharar, LB, Iowa (Big Board: No. 255)

Rd 7, Pick 217: Jayden Williams, OT, Ole Miss (Big Board: NR)

The Cardinals came out on fire, landing my best player in the draft in Jeremiyah Love and help in front of him with my second-ranked guard prospect Chase Bisontis. Love will be a dynamic threat in both the run and pass game, meanwhile Bisontis adds much-needed athleticism to Mike LaFleur’s offensive line.

After that, things got a little off the rails. Carson Beck deserves credit for managing the offense better after transferring to Miami, but his arm strength has significantly decreased since elbow surgery he underwent in December 2024. I projected him as a long-term backup capable of making starts in short stretches during an NFL season. Proctor is a gap shooting interior pass rusher with upside, but he’s got a long way to go on a down-by-down basis defending the run.

Virgil has size, long strides to build up speed and can win in contested situations, but considering he was WR31 for me there were better options available in that slot. Sharar is a tremendous athlete (but very raw linebacker) with special teams experience that will help cover kicks and punts. Jayden Williams gives them an athletic tackle to develop behind the scenes.

There is a world where this is a two-player class, and while I love those two players at the top, I wish Arizona got more depth in this group. The reach for Beck made a very big difference.

Grade: C

Atlanta Falcons

Rd 2, Pick 48: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson (Big Board: No. 66)

Rd 3, Pick 79: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia (Big Board: No. 85)

Rd 4, Pick 134: Kendal Daniels, LB, Oklahoma (Big Board: No. 263

Rd 6, Pick 208: Anterio Thompson, DT, Washington (Big Board: No. 294)

Rd 6, Pick 215: Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU (Big Board: No. 157)

Rd 7, Pick 231: Ethan Onianwa, OT, Ohio State (Big Board: NR)

A reminder: it’s always going to be more difficult to get a higher grade when you’re working with less draft capital. The Falcons made a big swing in 2025 for James Pearce Jr., limiting their resources here.

Avieon Terrell playing in the same secondary as his brother is a cool story, although he is a much different cornerback. He does his best work with his awareness when everything is in front of him, making plays on ball careers (notably short area targets). I had concerns on tape about his speed in man coverage, which is why he didn’t make my top 50.

I love the speed and playmaking in the short area of the field that Zachariah Branch brings to this offense, where he can also help as a returner. Daniels is a big linebacker who converted from safety, but he is raw at that position and doesn’t have the athleticism to always make up for his lack of instincts. He went way earlier than I expected.

The late day three pick I like is Harold Perkins Jr., who can play in space but might get some pass rush (or blitzing) opportunities on passing downs in Jeff Ulbrich’s scheme. Perkins also played special teams early in his college career, giving more versatility for a depth defender.

Grade: C-

Baltimore Ravens

Rd 1, Pick 14: Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State (Big Board: No. 11)

Rd 2, Pick 45: Zion Young, LB, Missouri (Big Board: No. 19)

Rd 3, Pick 80: Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC (Big Board: No. 130)

Rd 4, Pick 115: Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana (Big Board: No. 79)

Rd 5, Pick 133: Matthew Hibner, TE, SMU (Big Board: No. 256)

Rd 5, Pick 162: Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke (Big Board: No. 104)

Rd 5, Pick 173: Josh Cuevas, TE, Alabama (Big Board: No. 240)

Rd 5, Pick 174: Adam Randall, RB, Clemson (Big Board: No. 196)

Rd 6, Pick 211: Ryan Eckley, P, Michigan State (Big Board: No. 332)

Rd 7, Pick 250: Rayshaun Benny, DT, Michigan (Big Board: No. 164)

Rd 7, Pick 253: Evan Beerntsen, G, Northwestern (Big Board: No. 287)

The Ravens are excellent at balancing needs and value.

Vega Ioane was lights out in pass protection and moved people off the ball as a drive blocker in the run game. This division has gotten very strong at defensive tackle, and taking him is the right counterpunch.

Zion Young is a rugged, three-down edge defender who surrenders very little against the run. He developed an inside move to go with his speed to power in 2025. I actually liked Elijah Sarratt better than Ja’Kobi Lane, despite the former being selected 35 picks earlier. Sarratt won’t run away from coverage often, but he finishes plays in traffic and is incredibly detailed. Lane does his best work playing above the rim, notably in the red zone.

Two other day three picks that stood out to me were Chandler Rivers and Rayshaun Benny. Rivers only lasted to pick 162 because of his size. He’s incredibly smart and sticky in coverage, giving Baltimore depth at the nickel. Benny is a hard-nosed run defender that can easily earn reps in a rotation for early downs.

Eric DeCosta and company have mastered the compensatory pick system, and I think their volume approach will pay off.

Grade: A-

Buffalo Bills

Rd 2, Pick 35: T.J. Parker, DE, Clemson (Big Board: No. 28)

Rd 2, Pick 62: Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State (Big Board: No. 129)

Rd 4, Pick 102: Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College (Big Board: No. 73)

Rd 4, Pick 125: Skyler Bell, WR, UConn (Big Board: No. 53)

Rd 4, Pick 126: Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU (Big Board: No. 116)

Rd 5, Pick 167: Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina (Big Board: No. 97)

Rd 5, Pick 181: Zane Durant, DT, Penn State (Big Board: No. 186)

Rd 7, Pick 220: Toriano Pride Jr., CB, Missouri (Big Board: No. 269)

Rd 7, Pick 239: Tommy Doman, P, Florida (Big Board: NR)

Rd 7, Pick 241: Ar’Maj Reed-Adams, G, Texas A&M (Big Board: No. 226)

The Bills utilized trades to gain more volume in this class, even after sending a second round pick to the Bears for D.J. Moore.

T.J. Parker was an easy fit for Jim Leonhard’s defense. He has a go-to long arm move, but I liked his overall down-by-down consistency. He might not be a double-digit sack player, but those aren’t too easy to find outside the top twenty selections anyway.

Clearly, they wanted to land bigger, more physical coverage players. Igbinosun was a penalty machine in college, but he challenges receivers’ routes as a disruptor. Jalon Kilgore played nickel for South Carolina and is built to match up with power slots at the NFL level. I do want to see his intensity go up a few notches against ball carriers, but this was a great range to get him.

The two standout selections from a savvy depth and pure value standpoint to me are Skyler Bell and Jude Bowry. Bell is athletic and productive with extremely high character. His ball skills are above average considering his size, and I think he’ll be ready to step up if they suffer an injury at pass catcher. Bowry is a battle-tested tackle that generates explosive leg drive in the run game. His punch timing and placement in pass protection is still developing, but this is a great place for him to do exactly that.

Grade: B

Carolina Panthers

Rd 1, Pick 19: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia (Big Board: No. 29)

Rd 2, Pick 49: Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech (Big Board: No. 52

Rd 3, Pick 83: Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee (Big Board: No. 59)

Rd 4, Pick 129: Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M (Big Board: No. 158)

Rd 5, Pick 144: Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State (Big Board: No. 65)

Rd 5, Pick 151: Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State (Big Board: No. 91)

Rd 7, Pick 227: Jackson Kuwatch, LB, Miami (OH) (Big Board: No. 187)

The Panthers had a pretty steady draft, but then found excellent value in rounds five and seven.

Freeling can be a long-term answer at left tackle, but I like that in this spot, he doesn’t have to play right away if there are growing pains this summer. He was only a one-year starter at Georgia, but he ended the season on a very strong stretch of play. He has the athleticism to be a strong zone run game blocker, but there is still consistency in landing on targets to be ironed out.

Lee Hunter is the total opposite. He lacks the athleticism to offer true upside, but there are years of tape (at multiple programs) showing he is a space-eating, two-gapping run stopper. He did tap into some pass rush ability in his final college season, but that’s not what he’s being drafted for.

In talking to NFL teams, Brazzell was always going to fall further than where many media rankings (including mine) had him. His explosive speed, catch radius and reliable hands are easily worth taking a chance on in round three.

It’s hard not to like both Sam Hecht and Zakee Wheatley as potential starters from day three. They played at a high level against good competition in college football. Hecht did his best work as a zone run game blocker, while Wheatley plays very in control, limiting ball carriers from explosive plays.

Kuwatch is an interesting seventh round pick. He ends up on the ground a lot against the run, but he’s an agile athlete who plays without fear heading downhill. It’s a nice bonus that he’s contributed nearly 300 snaps on special teams the last two seasons combined.

I think this draft will be underappreciated because it’s not flashy, but often times those are drafts we look back at in a positive way.

Grade: B+

Chicago Bears

Rd 1, Pick 25: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon (Big Board: No. 15)

Rd 2, Pick 57: Logan Jones, C, Iowa (Big Board: No. 68)

Rd 2, Pick 69: Sam Roush, TE, Stanford (Big Board: No. 63)

Rd 3, Pick 89: Zavion Thomas, WR, LSU (Big Board: No. 234)

Rd 4, Pick 124: Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas (Big Board: No. 102)

Rd 5, Pick 166: Keyshaun Elliot, LB, Arizona State (Big Board: No. 167)

Rd 6, Pick 213: Jordan Van Den Berg, DT, Georgia Tech (Big Board: No. 216)

I only have two issues with this draft: I wish the Bears came out of it with a stout run defending presence and taking a player I viewed as a returner (a very good returner) in the top 100 feels rich.

Now let’s get into the fun. I cannot wait to watch the safety duo of Dillon Thieneman and Coby Bryant. They will bring range, ball skills and overall playmaking to the back end of that unit.

Logan Jones was built to run block for Ben Johnson, bringing them a four-year starter and an above-average athlete at the center position. Sam Roush was the sixth tight end taken in this draft, and while he’s buried on the depth chart at the moment, I’m willing to bet he ends up better than multiple guys taken ahead of him. He competes as a blocker and runs hard after the catch.

Malik Muhammad is an interesting day three pick because he has good movement skills and length. His route anticipation and play strength are still a work in progress, but I wouldn’t be shocked to see him take over as a starter down the road.

Grade: B

Cincinnati Bengals

Rd 2, Pick 41: Cashius Howell, DE, Texas A&M (Big Board: No. 30)

Rd 3, Pick 72: Tacario Davis, DB, Washington (Big Board: No. 98)

Rd 4, Pick 128: Connor Lew, C, Auburn (Big Board: No. 61)

Rd 4, Pick 140: Colbie Young, WR, Georgia (Big Board: No. 169)

Rd 6, Pick 189: Brian Parker II, C, Duke (Big Board: No. 126)

Rd 7, Pick 221: Jack Endries, TE, Texas (Big Board: No. 159)

Rd 7, Pick 226: Landon Robinson, DT, Navy (Big Board: No. 181)

The Bengals have a lot of players in their edge group, but I don’t think any of them have the pure pass rush ability that Cashius Howell does. He’s a length outlier, but he constantly challenges tackles on an island to get to the quarterback.

I like Tacario Davis as a jumbo-sized corner that has played plenty of man and zone (going back to his days at Arizona), but the Bengals did take him pretty earlier than expected.

Connor Lew is the real value of this draft. He was my top center, especially for a team needing one that can handle power in a phone booth. He comes at a discount because he tore his ACL mid-season, but I still thought he should’ve been a late second round or early third round pick.

Jack Endries does a really good job attacking zone coverage and gives the Bengals a true depth pass catcher in their tight end room. I wouldn’t be shocked to see him climb that depth chart over time.

Grade: C+

Cleveland Browns

Rd 1, Pick 9: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah (Big Board: No. 9)

Rd 1, Pick 24: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M (Big Board: No. 47)

Rd 2, Pick 39: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington (Big Board: No. 22)

Rd 2, Pick 58: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo (Big Board: No. 37)

Rd 3, Pick 86: Austin Barber, OT, Florida (Big Board: No. 192)

Rd 5, Pick 146: Parker Brailsford, C, Alabama (Big Board: No. 189)

Rd 5, Pick 149: Justin Jefferson, LB, Alabama (Big Board: No. 124)

Rd 5, Pick 170: Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati (Big Board: No. 199)

Rd 6, Pick 182: Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas (Big Board: No. 22)

Rd 7, Pick 248: Carsen Ryan, TE, BYU (Big Board: No. 146)

The Browns went into this draft with a clear mission: get more athletic on the offensive line and significantly upgrade their pass catcher group. It’s safe to say they accomplished that.

I’m a believer that Spencer Fano can play tackle at a pretty high level despite his limited length. Concepcion and Boston should complement each other well, with the former being a short and intermediate separator while Boston gives them a contested catch threat. It’s a bonus that he’s a very good perimeter blocker.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is a colossal safety that forces fumbles and makes middle-of-the-field targets pay with big hits. He played everywhere in Toledo’s defense.

The two day three picks that stood out to me for value were Justin Jefferson and Carsen Ryan. Jefferson is undersized, but he has excellent sideline range and can thrive on special teams coverage units.

I was perplexed how underappreciated Carsen Ryan was in this process, starting with him not being invited to the combine. He consistently got open, was productive and is a high effort blocker. The Browns now have three legit pass-catching tight ends in him, Harold Fannin and Joe Royer.

Grade: B+

Dallas Cowboys

Rd 1, Pick 11: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State (Big Board: No. 2)

Rd 1, Pick 23: Malachi Lawrence, DE, UCF (Big Board: No. 24)

Rd 3, Pick 92: Jaishawn Barham, DE, Michigan (Big Board: No. 56)

Rd 4, Pick 112: Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State (Big Board: No. 178)

Rd 4, Pick 114: Devin Moore, CB, Florida (Big Board: No. 131)

Rd 4, Pick 137: LT Overton, DE, Alabama (Big Board: No. 156)

Rd 7, Pick 218: Anthony Smith, WR, East Carolina (Big Board: NR)

Dallas walks out of this draft with stability, speed and explosiveness added to their defense.

Downs is incredibly smart, physical and versatile. He will limit the explosive plays this defense surrenders and triggers furiously downhill against the run and screens.

There is risk in both Lawrence and Barham, but they are incredibly athletic disruptors. Lawrence can simply pin his ears back, get off the ball with a jetpack on and rush without losing momentum. His pursuit and contain speed is high-end.

Barham played off-ball linebacker and as a stand-up rusher in college at two programs. I liked him better when he could get up the field after the quarterback, but Dallas might prefer him in a hybrid role. He has excellent range, but also ran himself out of some plays against the run.

I would have had Devin Moore ranked much higher if he didn’t deal with injuries throughout multiple college seasons. He’s big, has enough speed and is very disruptive at the catch point. If he can stay on the field, he’ll develop into a starter on the outside for Dallas. This was a strong defensive draft.

Grade: A-

Denver Broncos

Rd 3, Pick 66: Tyler Onyedim, DT, Texas A&M (Big Board: No. 134)

Rd 4, Pick 108: Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington (Big Board: No. 51)

Rd 4, Pick 111: Kage Casey, OT, Boise State (Big Board: No. 109)

Rd 5, Pick 152: Justin Joly, TE, NC State (Big Board: No. 95)

Rd 7, Pick 246: Miles Scott, S, Illinois (Big Board: No. 223)

Rd 7, Pick 256: Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah (Big Board: No. 237)

Rd 7, Pick 257: Red Murdock, LB, Buffalo (Big Board: No. 155)

Considering Denver didn’t make a pick until the third round, it was impressive the value they were able to find with multiple role players.

Onyedim didn’t have much pass rush production across three years of starting, but he makes explosive plays against the run and has athleticism to tap into more disruption. This was a minor reach, but he also fits a need for Denver’s front.

On their next pick, they simply got a steal in Jonah Coleman. A lot of his game reminds me of Josh Jacobs with his powerful, downhill running and soft hands in the short area pass game. I truly believe he’ll be factoring into or even leading this backfield by November.

Kage Casey gives them a technician as offensive line depth, potentially backing up four spots. Joly was excellent at making plays in congested catch point situations, fitting the mold at tight end Sean Payton traditionally likes.

Finally, Red Murdock is an old-school thumper against the run. He’s violent playing downhill and constantly looks to rip the ball out (set the NCAA record with 17 career forced fumbles).

Grade: B

Detroit Lions

Rd 1, Pick 17: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson (Big Board: No. 45)

Rd 2, Pick 44: Derrick Moore, DE, Michigan (Big Board: No. 88)

Rd 4, Pick 118: Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan (Big Board: No. 149)

Rd 5, Pick 157: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State (Big Board: No. 64)

Rd 5, Pick 168: Kendrick Law, WR, Kentucky (Big Board: No. 185)

Rd 6, Pick 205: Skyler Gill-Howard, DT, Texas Tech (Big Board: No. 267)

Rd 7, Pick 222: Tyre West, DT, Tennessee (Big Board: No. 329)

I usually love how Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell draft, but this one was a bit of a wild ride.

I don’t blame them for diving into offensive line early as that is often the identity of their team. Miller should be a capable starting right tackle who plays with an edge as a run blocker, but he needs to improve his balance and lunging in pass protection.

I can’t process taking Derrick Moore over Zion Young or Gabe Jacas that early. I thought both of those guys were tremendous fits for Detroit, time will tell.

Rolder is instinctual and tough against the run. I thought he was underrated in this process but clearly the NFL valued him even more than me. He might struggle if left in space at the next level.

Keith Abney II was by far my favorite value pick. He’s undersized, but he’s fluid and explosive in his lower half. I love his compete level at the catch point and think the Lions staff will get him to cut down on penalties.

Grade: C

Green Bay Packers

Rd 2, Pick 52: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina (Big Board: No. 89)

Rd 3, Pick 77: Chris McClellan, DT, Missouri (Big Board: No. 136)

Rd 4, Pick 120: Dani Dennis-Sutton, DE, Penn State (Big Board: No. 112)

Rd 5, Pick 153: Jager Burton, G, Kentucky (Big Board: No. 211)

Rd 6, Pick 201: Domani Jackson, CB, Alabama (Big Board: No. 224)

Rd 6, Pick 216: Trey Smack, K, Florida (Big Board: No. 292)

The Packers wisely used their first round pick in a package for Micah Parsons, making it an uphill battle to earn a high mark from this specific class of prospects. With that being said, I didn’t value a lot of their picks as high as them but they still landed contributors at needs.

Cisse is only 20 years old, is very athletic and constantly shows up when it’s time to tackle (whether it’s against the run or after the catch). As a pure cover corner, he is a massive projection as he lacks feel for routes on tape and rarely ever turns to play the ball. This is a high-risk, high-reward swing.

McClellan has alignment versatility and even showed some pass rush ability from the interior, but I thought Domonique Orange had more upside in this slot. Dani Dennis-Sutton doesn’t play up to his incredible testing as a pass rusher, but he does give them important edge depth to defend the run after losing Kingsley Enagbare in free agency.

I like Burton’s size and iron man ability, but he needs to be careful with his leaning and balance in the pros. To credit the Packers, they always seem to get the most out of offensive linemen exactly like him later in the draft.

Grade: C+

Houston Texans

Rd 1, Pick 26: Keylan Rutledge, G, Georgia Tech (Big Board: No. 50)

Rd 2, Pick 36: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State (Big Board: No. 14)

Rd 2, Pick 59: Marlin Klein, TE, Michigan (Big Board: No. 213)

Rd 4, Pick 106: Febechi Nwaiwu, G, Oklahoma (Big Board: No. 140)

Rd 4, Pick 123: Wade Woodaz, LB, Clemson (Big Board: No. 191)

Rd 5, Pick 141: Kamari Ramsey, S, USC (Big Board: No. 153)

Rd 6, Pick 204: Lewis Bond, WR, Boston College (Big Board: No. 280)

Rd 7, Pick 243: Aiden Fisher, LB, Indiana (Big Board: No. 175)

Kayden McDonald was one of my favorite players in this draft. The Texans have a Super Bowl-caliber defense and now they add a force to the trenches of it to make everyone’s life easier around him.

Rutledge went a little earlier than I expected, but he is a brawler in the run game and has a knack for getting under his opponent’s skin. Febechi Nwaiwu went from walk-on at North Texas to a four-year starter. He has the mentality, build and strength to provide real depth at guard.

The German-born Marlin Klein continued the trend of this draft of teams reaching on tight ends. He was an interesting developmental prospect because of his size, but I’m floored he was taken with a top 75 pick.

Aiden Fisher lacks speed and length but always seems to punch above his weight with instincts and awareness. One of him or Woodaz will work out not only on special teams, but potentially for an early down role over time.

Grade: B-

Indianapolis Colts

Rd 2, Pick 53: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia (Big Board: No. 34)

Rd 3, Pick 78: A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU (Big Board: No. 36)

Rd 4, Pick 113: Jalen Farmer, G, Kentucky (Big Board: No. 93)

Rd 4, Pick 135: Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon (Big Board: No. 113)

Rd 5, Pick 156: George Gumbs Jr., DE, Florida (Big Board: No. 188)

Rd 6, Pick 214: Caden Curry, DE, Ohio State (Big Board: No. 180)

Rd 7, Pick 237: Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky (Big Board: No. 202)

Rd 7, Pick 254: Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma (Big Board: No. 127)

Even without a first round pick, Chris Ballard came away with absurd value in this draft.

I thought CJ Allen and A.J. Haulcy were top 50 picks in this class. Before he got hurt late in the season, Allen terrorized the run game and always got his teammates in the right place. Haulcy is a dense ballhawk that showed off high-end situational awareness. He will lay the lumber on pass catchers.

Farmer’s raw strength and lower-half explosiveness stands out as a drive blocker. He can move defensive linemen off the ball and create rush lanes, giving him starter upside. Boettcher, who was also selected in the MLB Draft previously, plays like a maniac on every snap.

I understand smaller wide receivers falling in the draft due to a lower hit rate, but how does Deion Burks make it to pick 254? His ability to change gears creates separation and he’s unphased finishing plays when contact is about to arrive.

It’s really wild to look at this class where the Colts did not have a top fifty pick and only two in the top 100.

Grade: B+

Jacksonville Jaguars

Rd 2, Pick 56: Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M (Big Board: No. 170)

Rd 3, Pick 81: Albert Regis, DT, Texas A&M (Big Board: No. 115)

Rd 3, Pick 88: Emmanuel Pregnon, G, Oregon (Big Board: No. 33)

Rd 3, Pick 100: Jalen Huskey, CB, Maryland (Big Board: No. 219)

Rd 4, Pick 119: Wesley Williams, DE, Duke (Big Board: No. 227)

Rd 5, Pick 164: Tanner Koziol, TE, Houston (Big Board: No. 274)

Rd 6, Pick 191: Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor (Big Board: No. 139)

Rd 6, Pick 203: CJ Williams, WR, Stanford (Big Board: NR)

Rd 7, Pick 233: Zach Durfee, EDGE, Washington (Big Board: NR)

Rd 7, Pick 240: Parker Hughes, LB, MTSU (Big Board: NR)

I tip my cap to James Gladstone, he is a fearless drafter who will either be a hero or go down his way. With that being said, this was an all-time rollercoaster.

With how the tight ends came off the board, it is clear Boerkircher was going significantly earlier than media evaluations had him. With that being said, I find it odd for a player who hasn’t been very productive, turns 25 years old in September and didn’t test well at his pro day. He’s tough, physical and quick into his routes on tape, but this felt way too early.

After getting real contributors in the trenches with their next two picks (Regis is a hard hat run defender and Pregnon is a legitimate above average starter at guard), the Jaguars went back to their strange ways three picks in a row.

I worry about Huskey’s speed and range. Williams is an accomplished run defender who plays hard, but he will be a below-average athlete at the next level. Koziol makes plays above the rim but offers nothing as a blocker, that’s a hard way to live at tight end in the NFL unless you’re truly special in the pass game.

My favorite day three pick was Josh Cameron from Baylor. He has legit tracking and ball skills, while offering punt returner ability.

Gladstone could end up outsmarting the consensus with this draft, but I’m currently a skeptic.

Grade: D+

Kansas City Chiefs

Rd 1, Pick 6: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU (Big Board: No. 13)

Rd 1, Pick 29: Peter Woods, DT, Clemson (Big Board: No. 41)

Rd 2, Pick 40: R Mason Thomas, DE, Oklahoma (Big Board: No. 57)

Rd 4, Pick 109: Jadon Canady, CB, Oregon (Big Board: No. 87)

Rd 5, Pick 161: Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska (Big Board: No. 82)

Rd 5, Pick 176: Cyrus Allen, WR, Cincinnati (Big Board: No. 110)

Rd 7, Pick 249: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU (Big Board: No. 101)

The Chiefs feel like they are entering the second version of the Patrick Mahomes era as this was a critical draft to change the roster.

Overall, I’m a really big fan. Delane is an outside corner that can even travel with the opposition’s best. They wisely doubled down in the secondary with slot cornerback Jadon Canady, who’s a gnat around receivers despite being undersized.

I’m not sure Peter Woods will regain his dominant 2024 form, but he’s a better player than what he showed in 2025. R Mason Thomas gives them a flexible speed rusher off the edge that they really don’t have.

I was much higher than most on Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson because of his ability in the pass game. He ran a pretty big route tree, tracks the ball down the field and makes defenders miss in space.

Staying in the skill player group, Cyrus Allen was my biggest combine snub. He generates easy separation, especially in the red zone (he caught 13 touchdowns in 2025 for Cincinnati). Garrett Nussmeier’s slide seemed extreme, but Kansas City is the perfect place for him to develop as a backup. Would anyone be shocked if after a few standout preseasons, he brings back better value in a trade than the 7th-rounder it cost to select him?

Grade: A

Las Vegas Raiders

Rd 1, Pick 1: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana (Big Board: No. 3)

Rd 2, Pick 38: Treydan Stukes, S, Arizona (Big Board: No. 44)

Rd 3, Pick 67: Keyron Crawford, DE, Auburn (Big Board: No. 72)

Rd 3, Pick 91: Trey Zuhn III, C, Texas A&M (Big Board: No. 151)

Rd 4, Pick 101: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee (Big Board: No. 17)

Rd 4, Pick 122: Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas (Big Board: No. 90)

Rd 5, Pick 150: Dalton Johnson, S, Arizona (Big Board: No. 183)

Rd 5, Pick 175: Hezekiah Masses, CB, California (Big Board: No. 270)

Rd 6, Pick 195: Malik Benson, WR, Oregon (Big Board: No. 173)

Rd 7, Pick 229: Brandon Cleveland, DT, NC State (Big Board: No. 209)

The Raiders knew for months they were getting the face of their franchise with quarterback Fernando Mendoza, but building the team around him is the hard part.

This defense needed a lot of work and this draft class should give it a massive shot in the arm. Stukes played the slot for Arizona, but his athleticism and range could also make him a standout free safety. Keyron Crawford was late to playing football and is raw against the run, but I really like his quick first step and twitch as a stand-up rusher.

No one knows how things will play out with Jermod McCoy’s health, but he was a surefire first round talent. That is well worth taking a swing on in day three. It’s clear Ashton Jeanty will lead this run game, but Klint Kubiak will want to keep him fresh. Enter Mike Washington Jr., a bigger back with burst.

Malik Benson gives Fernando Mendoza another vertical target, his sprinting background was obvious on tape in his routes. Finally, Brandon Cleveland is an old-school nose tackle who isn’t very athletic and lacks length. That won’t stop him from clogging space and taking on body blows to hold the fort against the run.

It will take time, but the Raiders are headed in the right direction under this regime.

Grade: B+

Los Angeles Chargers

Rd 1, Pick 22: Ahkeem Mesidor, LB, Miami (Big Board: No. 26)

Rd 2, Pick 63: Jake Slaughter, C, Florida (Big Board: No. 94)

Rd 4, Pick 105: Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State (Big Board: No. 123)

Rd 4, Pick 117: Travis Burke, OT, Memphis (Big Board: No. 119)

Rd 4, Pick 131: Genesis Smith, S, Arizona (Big Board: No. 111)

Rd 5, Pick 145: Nick Barrett, DT, South Carolina (Big Board: No. 150)

Rd 6, Pick 202: Logan Taylor, G, Boston College (Big Board: No. 128)

Rd 6, Pick 206: Alex Harkey, G, Oregon (Big Board: No. 260)

The Chargers wisely prioritized offensive line depth after injuries to that unit wrecked them in 2025. I don’t understand the idea of Jake Slaughter potentially playing guard, but outside of that I like Burke as a developmental tackle and Logan Taylor as a spot starter at guard.

Mesidor brings a pro-ready approach to their edge rush group, with detailed hand usage and overall tenacity.

It wouldn’t be a draft with Mike McDaniel in the war room if his offense didn’t add one of the fastest players, so enter Brenen Thompson.

This was not a very flashy draft and lacks upside, but that approach might be what the Chargers needed if it protects them from more injury.

Grade: C+

Los Angeles Rams

Rd 1, Pick 13: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama (Big Board: No. 42)

Rd 2, Pick 61: Max Klare, TE, Ohio State (Big Board: No. 78)

Rd 3, Pick 93: Keagen Trost, OT, Missouri (Bi Board: No. 198)

Rd 6, Pick 197: CJ Daniels, WR, Miami (Big Board: No. 285)

Rd 7, Pick 232: Tim Keenan III, DT, Alabama (Big Board: No. 100)

I never bought into the Rams taking Ty Simpson in the top 15 because they are a very clear Super Bowl contender that should continue to floor it (which they did in the pro market). I was wrong, but I’m still confused.

There are things to like about Ty Simpson (especially in this offense), but Kenyon Sadiq, Makai Lemon or Omar Cooper Jr. all seemed like much better selections in that spot. You have a unique window with Matthew Stafford, do everything possible to capitalize on it.

After that, it wasn’t all bad for Les Snead and company. Max Klare has plenty of moments in his game that remind me of Sam LaPorta. Trost and Daniels were reaches, but Trost has played a ton of college football across seven years where he should provide depth at guard.

Tim Keenan III was my favorite pick. I think he’s a legitimate rotational nose tackle that does a ton of dirty work against the run. He was a much more impressive player in 2024 as an ankle surgery in August of 2025 slowed him down.

Grade: C-

Miami Dolphins

Rd 1, Pick 12: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama (Big Board: No. 25)

Rd 1, Pick 27: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State (Big Board: No. 48)

Rd 2, Pick 43: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech (Big Board: No. 46)

Rd 3, Pick 75: Caleb Douglas, WR, Texas Tech (Big Board: No. 304)

Rd 3, Pick 87: Will Kacmarek, TE, Ohio State (Big Board: No. 106)

Rd 3, Pick 94: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville (Big Board: No. 71)

Rd 4, Pick 130: Trey Moore, DE, Texas (Big Board: No. 215)

Rd 4, Pick 138: Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh (Big Board: No. 86)

Rd 5, Pick 158: Michael Taaffe, S, Texas (Big Board: No. 174)

Rd 5, Pick 177: Kevin Coleman Jr., WR, Missouri (Big Board: No. 120)

Rd 5, pick 180: Seydou Traore, TE, Mississippi State (Big Board: NR)

Rd 6, Pick 200: DJ Campbell, G, Texas (Big Board: NR)

Rd 7, Pick 238: Max Llewellyn, EDGE, Iowa (Big Board: No. 193)

The Dolphins’ new regime brought in a 13-player class to turn over a roster they clearly strongly dislike.

Proctor is a big swing in the top 15. He has unique size and power, but he needs to keep his conditioning in check. Chris Johnson feels like the total opposite, as he’s a higher-floor pick that projects as a number two corner.

Jacob Rodriguez is slightly undersized but he is constantly around the ball and creates takeaways. He will quickly be a leader for this team. The Caleb Douglas pick makes zero sense to me and I don’t think he will ever have a real impact on their offense, but Chris Bell could become a dynamic threat in the short and deep areas of the field once healthy.

Will Kacmarek was one of my favorite blocking tight ends and it was perplexing to see other players that fit that role drafted over him, this was nice work by Miami in the third round.

My favorite day three pick was Kyle Louis, a chess piece player who can cover running backs and instantly handle a subpackage role at linebacker.

Overall, Miami was volume shooting in this draft and got enough players who will help turn things over to their style and scheme.

Grade: B

Minnesota Vikings

Rd 1, Pick 18: Caleb Banks, DT, Florida (Big Board: No. 35)

Rd 2, Pick 51: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati (Big Board: No. 58)

Rd 3, Pick 82: Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State (Big Board: No. 54)

Rd 3, Pick 97: Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern (Big Board: No. 81)

Rd 3, Pick 98: Jakobe Thomas, S, Miami (Big Board: No. 121)

Rd 5, Pick 159: Max Bredeson, TE, Michigan (Big Board: No. 315)

Rd 5, Pick 163: Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin (Big Board: No. 171)

Rd 6, Pick 198 Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest (Big Board: No. 152)

Rd 7, Pick 235: Gavin Gerhardt, C, Cincinnati (Big Board: NR)

Brian Flores might’ve taken control of the war room here, but I don’t think that’s a bad thing.

Banks looked like a top 15 pick coming into 2025, then he broke his foot before and after the season. He has the biggest ceiling of any defensive tackle in this class. Doubling up with Dom ‘Big Citrus’ Orange in the third round ensures this run defense will improve from last year.

Jake Golday is a big linebacker who surprisingly played a lot of slot snaps in college. He covers a lot of ground with big strides and is a reliable tackler.

I think Caleb Tiernan will move to guard at the next level due to his lack of length, but he is very polished in pass protection and the zone run game.

I’m excited to see Demond Claiborne get a chance as a change-of-pace runner. He’s an angle destroyer for defenders on the back end, giving him big-play ability.

Grade: B-

New England Patriots

Rd 1, Pick 28: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah (Big Board: No. 27)

Rd 2, Pick 55: Gabe Jacas, DE, Illinois (Big Board: No. 39)

Rd 3, Pick 95: Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame (Big Board: No. 70)

Rd 5, Pick 171: Karon Prunty, CB, Wake Forest (Big Board: NR)

Rd 6, Pick 196: Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M (Big Board: No. 168)

Rd 6, Pick 212: Namdi Obiazor, LB, TCU (Big Board: No. 163)

Rd 7, Pick 234: Behren Morton, QB, Texas Tech (Big Board: No. 278)

Rd 7, Pick 245: Jam Miller, RB, Alabama (Big Board: No. 283)

Rd 7, Pick 247: Quintayvious Hutchins, EDGE, Boston College (Big Board: No. 241)

With Morgan Moses getting older and banged up over the years (but to his credit plays through injuries), the Patriots needed to get another young offensive tackle. Lomu has a very athletic lower half that mirrors in pass protection, but his run blocking is in the developmental phase.

Jacas is stout against the run, can play standing up or with his hand in the dirt and converts enough speed to power. I think he’ll be a long-term starter.

Eli Raridon was my TE3 in this class with a huge catch radius and in-line blocking ability. If not for two ACL tears in a ten month span in his past, I’d imagine he goes earlier than pick 95.

Day three got a little off the rails at times, but Namdi Obiazor is a converted safety to linebacker who is very athletic in coverage. He was a sleeper for me in this draft.

Grade: B

New Orleans Saints

Rd 1, Pick 8: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State (Big Board: No. 6)

Rd 2, Pick 42: Christen Miller, DT, Georgia (Big Board: No. 23)

Rd 3, Pick 73: Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia (Big Board: No. 99)

Rd 4, Pick 132: Jeremiah Wright, G, Auburn (Big Board: No. 214)

Rd 4, Pick 136: Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State (Big Board: No. 108)

Rd 6, Pick 172: Lorenzo Styles Jr., S, Ohio State (Big Board: No. 286)

Rd 6, Pick 190: Barion Brown, WR, LSU (Big Board: No. 313)

Rd 7, Pick 219: TJ Hall, CB, Iowa (Big Board: No. 210)

The Saints offense is quickly becoming extremely dangerous as they will now field two number one wide receivers in Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson.

Christen Miller gives their defense a much-needed big, stack and shed artist that disrupts both the run and pass.

Bryce Lance has game-changing vertical speed and should be able to hold down a number four wide receiver role. Day three felt like a lot of special teamers in rounds six and seven, but that’s not uncommon. I really like how the Saints were able to improve on both sides of the ball in this draft.

Grade: B+

New York Giants

Rd 1, Pick 5: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State (Big Board: No. 4)

Rd 1, Pick 10: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (Big Board: No. 10)

Rd 2, Pick 37: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee (Big Board: No. 20)

Rd 3, Pick 74: Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame (Big Board: No. 67)

Rd 6, Pick 186: Bobby Jamison-Travis, DT, Auburn (Big Board: No. 317)

Rd 6, Pick 192: J.C. Davis, OT, Illinois (Big Board: No. 117)

Rd 6, Pick 193: Jack Kelly, LB, BYU (Big Board: No. 142)

Arvell Reese was my top ranked off ball linebacker in this draft (over Sonny Styles) and he went to the perfect place to utilize him in that role.

This organization has to keep Jaxson Dart on the field in 2025, Francis Mauigoa should help with that in both pass protection but more importantly the run game. I wouldn’t rule out him being the long-term answer at right tackle, even if he plays guard as a rookie.

If you need a detail-oriented, physical press cornerback then Colton Hood is for you. Getting potentially jumped for Kayden McDonald in that spot was tough, but at least they stuck to the board and got talent.

Malachi Fields gives them a big perimeter blocking wide receiver and J.C. Davis is a mauler in the run game that might kick inside. John Harbaugh’s first draft with the Giants looks like a success, even if I still have questions about the interior of this defensive line.

Grade: A-

New York Jets

Rd 1, Pick 2: David Bailey, LB, Texas Tech (Big Board: No. 5)

Rd 1, Pick 16: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon (Big Board: No. 16)

Rd 1, Pick 30: Omar Cooper, WR, Indiana (Big Board: No. 18)

Rd 2, Pick 50: D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana (Big Board: No. 31)

Rd 4, Pick 103: Darrell Jackson Jr., DT, Florida State (Big Board: No. 103)

Rd 4, Pick 110: Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson (Big Board: No. 238)

Rd 6, Pick 188: Anez Cooper, G, Miami (Big Board: No. 182)

Rd 7, Pick 228: VJ Payne, SAF, Kansas State (Big Board: No. 107)

The Jets had a lot of draft capital to work with and Darren Mougey did a good job moving up and down the board.

David Bailey gives them a consistently disruptive force for a defense that created such little chaos in 2024. Taking D’Angelo Ponds, a cornerback with ball skills, also meshed with turning their takeaway problem around.

Frank Reich needs to have the right plan for Kenyon Sadiq, but his athleticism and physicality are tantalizing. Omar Cooper thrived from the slot in 2025, but he averaged over 21 yards per catch in 2024 while playing most of his snaps on the outside.

Day three got a little messy as they paid a decent price to move up for Cade Klubnik. I projected him as a long-term backup and it feels like they didn’t need to give up more assets to go up for him.

Darrell Jackson Jr. and Anez Cooper fit their identity of having gigantic people in the trenches. VJ Payne might have been their best value pick. I think he will be a matchup defender to cover tight ends as a third safety in the NFL.

The Jets don’t have their quarterback of the future on this team, but they are setting up the right foundation for that player when he arrives (from the 2027 draft class).

Grade: A-

Philadelphia Eagles

Rd 1, Pick 20: Makai Lemon, WR, USC (Big Board: No. 21)

Rd 2, Pick 54: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt (Big Board: No. 80)

Rd 3, Pick 68: Markel Bell, OT, Miami (Big Board: No. 76)

Rd 5, Pick 178: Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State (Big Board: No. 145)

Rd 6, Pick 207: Micah Morris, G, Georgia (Big Board: No. 239)

Rd 7, Pick 244: Cole Wisniewski, SAF, Texas Tech (Big Board: No. 225

Rd 7, Pick 251: Uar Bernard, DT (Big Board: NR)

Rd 7, Pick 252: Keyshawn James-Newby, EDGE, New Mexico (Big Board: No. 311)

The Eagles drafted like a team getting ready for life after A.J. Brown.

I think Makai Lemon is a slot-only player in the NFL, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be an impactful player from there. Stowers is an extremely athletic tight end with the ball in his hands. I like his effort as a blocker, but he doesn’t have the size or strength to play in-line at the next level.

Markel Bell is a massive tackle prospect who pass rushers struggle to get around. Philadelphia often has success with this approach, refining this type of player as depth until they get their chance to start.

Howie usually finds more value on day three, but he’s set a very high bar. The trade for Jonathan Greenard doesn’t factor into this grade, but I thought it was a tremendous move.

Grade: B-

Pittsburgh Steelers

Rd 1, Pick 21: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State (Big Board: No. 40)

Rd 2, Pick 47: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama (Big Board: No. 43)

Rd 3, Pick 76: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State (Big Board: No. 137)

Rd 3, Pick 85: Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia (Big Board: No. 133)

Rd 3, Pick 96: Gennings Dunker, G, Iowa (Big Board: No. 84)

Rd 4, Pick 121: Kaden Wetjen, WR, Iowa (Big Board: No. 261)

Rd 5, Pick 169: Riley Nowakowski, TE, Indiana (Big Board: No. 161)

Rd 6, Pick 210: Gabriel Rubio, DT, Notre Dame (Big Board: NR)

Rd 7, Pick 224: Robert Spears-Jennings, SAF, Oklahoma (Big Board: No. 138)

Rd 7, Pick 230: Eli Heidenreich, RB, Navy (Big Board: No. 172)

After getting jumped for Makai Lemon, the Steelers rebounded nicely with Germie Bernard in round two. He’s willing to go over the middle of the field and plays with zero fear.

This team needed a starter and depth for the offensive line, which Iheanachor and Dunker should provide. Iheanachor is still very raw in the run game, but he’s such a gifted athlete that his trajectory is promising. Dunker plays too upright at times, but he’s a grizzly bear in the run game and has a knack for recovering in pass pro despite his pad level.

I’ve become pessimistic about Drew Allar ever developing into a long-term solution at quarterback, but a (most likely) third string role as a rookie behind the scenes is ideal.

As great a returner as Kaden Wetjen is, using a fourth round pick on that spot is a little rich. They certainly made up that value and more with Spears-Jennings and Heidenreich. The latter could be a Kenneth Gainwell-type player, while Spears-Jennings is a physical presence at safety also built for special teams.

Grade: B

San Francisco 49ers

Round 2, Pick 33: De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss (Big Board: No. 96)

Round 3, Pick 70: Romello Height, DE, Texas Tech (Big Board: No. 92)

Round 3, Pick 90: Kaelon Black, RB, Indiana (Big Board: No. 204)

Round 4, Pick 107: Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma (Big Board: No. 148)

Round 4, Pick 127: Carver Willis, OT, Washington (Big Board: No. 246)

Round 4, Pick 139: Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington (Big Board: No. 118)

Round 5, Pick 154: Jaden Dugger, LB, Louisiana (Big Board: NR)

Round 5, Pick 179: Enrique Cruz Jr., OT, Kansas (Big Board: No. 284)

If not for James Gladstone, the 49ers would sit in their own category of taking whoever they want whenever they want.

It’s a credit to Kyle Shanahan knowing exactly what he wants for his scheme, but also a hindrance of overlooking value and better talent.

Stribling has size and speed, but his lack of lateral agility to separate quickly makes it puzzling to draft him this early. They went down the same road with Kaelon Black, who is a downhill physical runner. Did you have to use a top 100 pick on a running back that had zero pass game involvement?

I like both Romello Height (wide nine situational pass rusher) and Ephesians Prysock (gigantic corner) in their defensive scheme. I’m just perplexed by the lack of value the 49ers seemingly got from this draft.

Grade: C-

Seattle Seahawks

Rd 1, Pick 32: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame (Big Board: No. 38)

Rd 2, Pick 64: Bud Clark, S, TCU (Big Board: No. 77)

Rd 3, Pick 99: Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas (Big Board: No. 122)

Rd 5, Pick 148: Beau Stephens, G, Iowa (Big Board: No. 147)

Rd 6, Pick 199: Emmanuel Henderson Jr., WR, Kansas (Big Board: No. 251)

Rd 7, Pick 236: Andre Fuller, CB, Toledo (Big Board: No. 266)

Rd 7, Pick 242: Deven Eastern, DT, Minnesota (Big Board: No. 320)

Rd 7, Pick 255: Michael Dansby, CB, Arizona (Big Board: NR)

I’m sure it will be criticized, but I loved the Super Bowl champs getting a big play running back at the end of round one. The run game is the engine that makes the rest of their offense go, you need a difference-making running back to accomplish that.

Bud Clark is a bit of a gambler at safety, but his range and ball skills were exactly what they needed to replace at free safety. Julian Neal fits the mold of the big, athletic cornerbacks they like to target. His transition speed can be a step slow, but he is a plus run defender that should be fine in off coverage.

I don’t think the Seahawks got much impact from day three, but Emmanuel Henderson Jr. should be an excellent punt gunner at the next level. Sidenote: trading a 2027 fourth to get into the fifth round for Beau Stephens was not my favorite move, but clearly they felt they needed real depth at that spot.

Grade: C+

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rd 1, Pick 15: Reuben Bain Jr., DE, Miami (Big Board: No. 8)

Rd 2, Pick 46: Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri (Big Board: No. 60)

Rd 3, Pick 84: Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State (Big Board: No. 75)

Rd 4, Pick 116: Keionte Scott, CB, Miami (Big Board: No. 55)

Rd 5, Pick 155: DeMonte Capehart, DT, Clemson (Big Board: No. 132)

Rd 5, Pick 160: Billy Schrauth, G, Notre Dame (Big Board: No. 74)

Rd 6, Pick 185: Bauer Sharp, TE, LSU (Big Board: NR)

If there’s anything you can count on with Jason Licht, he is going to take the best talent that falls to him.

Fortunately, that also aligned with their needs in this draft. Getting Reuben Bain Jr. is exactly what their defensive line needed. Trotter is a smashmouth linebacker who still needs to evolve playing in space, but he blows up blockers.

I loved their day three value. Keionte Scott is a physical nickel defender who shows off excellent click and close from zone coverage. DeMonte Capehart logs limited snaps, but he’s very powerful as a rotational nose tackle against the run.

If not for injury, Billy Schrauth was a no-brainer top 100 pick. I think he’s a future starter at guard. This was one of my favorite draft classes.

Grade: A

Tennessee Titans

Rd 1, Pick 4: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State (Big Board: No. 12)

Rd 1, Pick 31: Keldric Faulk, DE, Auburn (Big Board: No. 49)

Rd 2, Pick 60: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas (Big Board: No. 62)

Rd 5, Pick 142: Fernando Carmona, G, Arkansas (Big Board: No. 206)

Rd 5, Pick 165: Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State (Big Board: No. 243)

Rd 6, Pick 184: Jackie Marshall, DT, Baylor (Big Board: No. 242)

Rd 6, Pick 194: Pat Coogan, C, Indiana (Big Board: No. 208)

Rd 7, Pick 225: Jaren Kanak, TE, Oklahoma (Big Board: NR)

After a flashy free agency, the Titans had what I would call an underwhelming draft considering where their capital stood.

Cam Ward needs help and Carnell Tate will accomplish that, but I’d be surprised if he becomes a game-changing number one wide receiver. They were comfortable using the fourth overall pick on him, which feels like trying to hit a single at a spot where it’s time to swing big.

Keldric Faulk is very strong against the run with his big frame, but I’m skeptical he will ever develop into a consistent pass rusher. I thought Robert Saleh would want more explosiveness, twitch and speed in this group after getting more power by reuniting with John Franklin-Myers and Jermaine Johnson.

Day three really lacked value in my eyes. Nick Singleton’s explosiveness and ability to pass protect might get him on the field in a third down role. I liked Jackie Marshall’s pass rush film from 2024, but he regressed in 2025.

Grade: C

Washington Commanders

Rod 1, Pick 7: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State (Big Board: No. 7)

Rd 3, Pick 71: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson (Big Board: No. 69)

Rd 5, Pick 147: Joshua Josephs, DE, Tennessee (Big Board: No. 83)

Rd 6, Pick 187: Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State (Big Board: No. 105)

Rd 6, Pick 209: Matt Gulbin, C, Michigan State (Big Board: NR)

Rd 7, Pick 223: Athan Kaliakmanis, QB, Rutgers (Big Board: No. 312)

The Laremy Tunsil trade left the Commanders without significant capital, but they really made the most of their assets in this draft.

After a spending spree on defense in free agency, Sonny Styles is just what the doctor ordered for the middle of this unit. They now have a tough leader with range.

Antonio Williams is a smooth separator from the slot who often makes the first tackler miss after the catch. I think he’ll mesh quickly with Jayden Daniels, as will Kaytron Allen in a no-nonsense downhill running role.

Joshua Josephs is only a designated pass rusher right now, but he has an explosive first step and can angle his way into the pocket. He’s forced six fumbles over the last two seasons, making a consistent effort to swipe at the quarterback.

Grade: B+