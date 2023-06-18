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Seattle Storm forward Ezi Magbegor will miss 6 to 8 weeks with a right foot injury
Associated Press
,
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Kapanen’s 2nd goal of game with 1:54 remaining lifts Oilers over Ducks 4-3 in playoff opener
Associated Press
,
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,
MLB Injury Report: Edwin Díaz set to miss three months, Mick Abel’s breakout halted by elbow injury
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,
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,
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Timberwolves kept their head down to take Game 2
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Odds by
NHL
Minnesota Wild
Riley Mercer
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Mercer
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Overview
Stats
Game Log
Minnesota Wild look for a playoff first after putting Dallas Stars in familiar postseason spot
Minnesota’s 6-1 thumping of its Central Division rival in Game 1 sets up the possibility to go up 2-0 in a playoff series for the first time in 15 postseason appearances over its 25-season history.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
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Minnesota Wild look for a playoff first after putting Dallas Stars in familiar postseason spot
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
NHL playoffs arrive with the West stacked with contenders like Colorado, Dallas and Vegas
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jesper Wallstedt is giving the playoff-bound Wild a boost in goal, no matter how his name is spelled
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
The NHL playoffs have plenty of fresh blood, and a new Stanley Cup champion will be crowned
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Stars and Wild provide quite a preview for their upcoming playoff series
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
NHL’s East playoff race shaken up as the Flyers rise, Red Wings fall and Islanders fire their coach
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Kapanen’s 2nd goal of game with 1:54 remaining lifts Oilers over Ducks 4-3 in playoff opener
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Martinook’s goal lifts Hurricanes past Senators 3-2 in 2OT in NHL playoffs
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Capitals say they’ll have a contingency plan for whatever Ovechkin decides on his future
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Lightning must overcome home playoff woes or they won’t survive opening round against Montreal
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Sabres mark return to the playoffs by rallying to beat Bruins
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Golden Knights rally past Mammoth 4-2 in Game 1 as Nic Dowd nets the winner
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
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