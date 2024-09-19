 Skip navigation
NHLBuffalo SabresSimon-Pier Brunet

Simon-Pier
Brunet

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Arizona Coyotes
Buffalo Sabres acquire forward Ryan McLeod in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers
Buffalo received McLeod and minor leaguer Tyler Tullio from the Western Conference champions for 20-year-old center Matthew Savoie.
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Arizona Coyotes
Buffalo Sabres acquire forward Ryan McLeod in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers
Jeff Skinner
Buffalo Sabres buy out the final three years of forward Jeff Skinner’s 8-year, $72 million contract
2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Rounds 2-7
Lightning and Capitals make significant trades on 2nd day of NHL draft
Stanley Cup champion Panthers getting back to work, insisting it’s time to look forward
Tampa Bay Lightning select Victor Hedman as captain, succeeding Steven Stamkos
Matthew Tkachuk opens up about the death of his friend Johnny Gaudreau
Nick Foligno named captain of the Chicago Blackhawks
Stanley Cup champion Panthers agree to extend lease deal with Broward County through at least 2033
NHL training camps open with Jeremy Swayman’s status with the Bruins among the many questions