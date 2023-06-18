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Nick Zaccardi
,
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Dodgers vs Braves Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 8
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Katie McBeath, Daniil Parkman end pairs’ figure skating partnership
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Odds by
NHL
Washington Capitals
Theodor Niederbach
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Game Log
Martin Necas’ breakout year with Avalanche includes 100-point season, playoff success, and locker-room pranks
Finally, Martin Necas feels up to speed. Like, literally up to speed.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Martin Necas’ breakout year with Avalanche includes 100-point season, playoff success, and locker-room pranks
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Alex Ovechkin says he’ll determine his future based on health, family and the Capitals’ outlook
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Chants of ‘1 more year’ follow Alex Ovechkin off the ice as retirement decision looms
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Alex Ovechkin’s response to fans’ request for 1 more year: ‘I’ll think about it’
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Ovechkin, Capitals keep postseason hopes alive with 3-0 victory over Penguins
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
John Carlson always wanted a hat trick. The Ducks defenseman finally got one in his 17th NHL season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Hurricanes beat the Flyers 4-1 in Game 3, take a 3-0 series lead
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Matthew Tkachuk leads U.S. men’s hockey roster for World Championship, eyes Triple Gold Club
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Stars’ Mikko Rantanen finished season with torn MCL; team wants Jason Robertson, Jamie Benn back
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Sabres rediscover their power play in 2nd-round series-opening win over Montreal
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Avalanche depth turns into 14-goal statement as they take 2-0 lead in second-round series over Wild
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Ducks beat Golden Knights 3-1 and send series back to Anaheim at 1-1
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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